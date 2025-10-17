Trump releases ‘rogue’ ex-congressman George Santos from seven-year prison sentence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had commuted the sentence of George Santos, a disgraced former Republican congressman who was serving a seven-year prison term.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, before repeating debunked claims about the Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Additionally, the president claimed Santos “has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated” and praised the ex-congressman for having “the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

Santos, who was expelled from Congress in 2023 after making a series of brazen false claims about his life story, had appealed to Trump earlier in the week for a reprieve.

“I have faced my share of consequences, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Santos wrote in a letter to the president published by The South Shore Press, a New York news outlet. “But no man, no matter his flaws, deserves to be lost in the system, forgotten and unseen, enduring punishment far beyond what justice requires.”

open image in gallery President Trump commuted former congressman George Santos’s seven-year prison sentence, less than a year into the former Republican official’s prison term ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In the message, Santos said he has been in solitary confinement since August following an alleged death threat against him.

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene praised the president for freeing Santos.

“He was unfairly treated and put in solitary confinement, which is torture!!” Green wrote on X.

Santos pleaded guilty to defrauding voters to fund his congressional campaign, stealing credit card information, and lying to the Federal Election Commission, and was ordered to pay $580,000 in penalties, including restitution.

open image in gallery Members of the House voted to expel Santos in 2023, only the sixth time this has occurred in U.S. history ( Getty Images )

In 2023, he was initially charged with 23 felony counts, with prosecutors accusing him of using multiple schemes to bilk donors and government assistance programs to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Outside of the criminal charges, media reporting revealed that Santos made a number of claims about his background that were not true, including that his mother survived the 9/11 terror attacks, that he was Jewish, and that he worked for top Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs.

Santos eventually leaned into his reputation for scandal, hosting a podcast called Pants on Fire.

Since resuming office, Trump has previously issued controversial pardons and commutations for the perpetrators of the pro-Trump January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and for Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive who had pleaded guilty to tax crimes whose mother had raising millions for Trump’s campaigns.