Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump posts about ‘lengthy’ conversation with Putin on Truth Social while on phone call
Trump said that he would ‘report the contents’ of the call after it ends
Donald Trump is currently holding a “lengthy” call with Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine before Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s White House visit on Friday.
The US president said he had began speaking to the Russian leader on Thursday morning to discuss the war in Ukraine.
He wrote on Truth Social: “I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion.”
It comes amid growing signs that Trump will supply American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv to bolster its resistance against Russia.
Zelensky promises that Ukraine has “already prepared our part of the homework”. He added: “Every detail is ready. The agenda of our meeting with the President of the United States is very substantive, and I thank everyone who is helping.”
EU reveals five-year plan to defend against Russian attack
The European Union has unveiled its plan to ensure that it can defend itself from a Russian attack by the end of the decade, as Russia continues to test its defences through airspace violations across Europe.
It will include the European Drone Defence Initiative, which aims to build counter-drone capabilities to detect, track, and disable rogue drones.
The system is expected to be initially operational by December 2026 and fully functional in late 2027.
As she unveiled the European Commission’s plan, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said danger would not disappear, even if the Ukraine war were to end.
"Russia has no capacity to launch an attack on the European Union today, but it could prepare itself in the years to come.”
The drone system is part of the broader ‘Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030’, which proposes four flagship European defence projects.
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said: “The recent threats have shown that Europe is at risk. We have to protect every citizen and square centimetre of our territory.”
Trump confirms call with Putin has begun
Donald Trump has confirmed that his call with Vladimir Putin is now underway.
Recap: What are Trump's most recent comments on Ukraine?
Ending the wars in Ukraine and Gaza were central to Donald Trump’s reelection pitch in 2024.
In the Middle East, a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is holding - despite a row over the return of hostages held by the militant group.
Now Trump will turn his attention to Ukraine. He had told reporters traveling with him to Israel on Sunday that he had planned to discuss the provision of Tomahawks to Kyiv with Putin as a way to pressure him to end the war.
"Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so," Trump said on Sunday. "I think I might speak to Russia about that."
Pictured: A residential building is seen on fire after a Russian strike in Nizhyn, Chernihiv
Trump and Putin to speak this evening before Zelensky's White House visit
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold a phone call this evening - a day before the US president welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.
The White House confirmed an earlier report in Axios that the two leaders would speak, amid growing signs that Trump is willing to offer further military support to Ukraine.
Trump has recently voiced his frustration with Putin over a lack of effort on Moscow’s part to end the war in Ukraine.
Tomahawk missiles are Trump’s ace card for Ukraine – Zelensky says it’s time to play it
Ukraine armed forces unload shells for M114 self-propelled howitzer in Donetsk
Ukraine in talks with international allies to raise funds for gas as energy infrastructures targeted
Ukraine's cash-strapped government is in talks with international allies to raise funds to import more for gas the cold autumn and winter months.
Its air force said direct hits of 14 missiles and 37 drones were recorded overnight at 14 locations in the barrage, while 283 drones and five missiles were downed.
Russian drone strikes have also caused power cuts, with Ukraine limiting supplies to industrial consumers on Thursday.
Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed its forces had carried out a "massive strike" on Ukrainian gas infrastructure, which it said was supporting Kyiv's military, in retaliation for what it said were Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Kyiv has ramped up its own attacks on Russian oil refineries in border regions and beyond, including on an oil refinery in the Saratov region on Thursday. Zelensky, who is due to meet president Donald Trump on Friday during a visit to the US, issued a fresh appeal for more long-range capabilities for Ukraine.
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has turned a deaf ear to everything the world says, so the only language that can still get through to him is the language of pressure," he said.
"That is exactly what I will be discussing today and tomorrow in Washington."
Watch: Zelensky says preparations underway for his White House meeting with Trump
Ukraine hit with over 300 drones and 37 missiles as Zelensky calls for United States help in ending war
Zelensky has called on the United States and Europe to pursue “momentum towards peace” following a large Russian overnight assault.
Russia launched more than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of them ballistic, against Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said in a statement on social media. The strikes targeted people, the energy sector and civilian infrastructure.
“Infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions came under attack. In the Chernihiv region, the city of Nizhyn was struck – the post office was damaged, and one person was injured. In the Kharkiv region, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure and a State Emergency Service department. There are wounded.
“Recovery efforts are underway everywhere. Emergency services are working. And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror – attacking with ‘shaheds’ carrying cluster munitions and launching repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are restoring damaged facilities.
He continued: “This autumn, the Russians use every single day to strike at our energy infrastructure. Putin has turned a deaf ear to everything the world says, so the only language that can still get through to him is the language of pressure – pressure through sanctions and pressure through long-range capabilities.
“Strong decisions are possible, decisions that can help. And this depends on the United States, on Europe, on all partners whose strength directly determines whether the war will be ended. Now there is an important momentum toward peace in the Middle East. In Europe, this is also possible. That is exactly what I will be discussing today and tomorrow in Washington.”
