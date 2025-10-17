Trump drops F-word live on air during White House meeting with Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump swore live on air during a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Trump was taking questions from reporters during Friday’s meeting and was asked about tensions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when he dropped the expletive.

“He has offered everything,” Trump said, referring to Maduro. “You know why? Because he doesn't want to f*** around with the United States.”

After using the swear word, Trump swiftly brought the press conference to a close.

Broadcasters apologized to viewers for the president’s language.

open image in gallery After using the swear word, Trump swiftly brought the press conference to a close and broadcasters apologized to viewers for the president’s language ( REUTERS )

As the camera panned out from Trump, Vice President JD Vance broke into a smile and laughed at what just happened.

Pro-Trump accounts on X commended the president for his potty mouth.

“President Trump using the F Bomb….he means business,” said one MAGA supporter.

“A well placed F bomb is an art and President Trump knows how to use it,” added MAGA influencer Link Lauren.

“LOL Trump dropping the F bomb. Liberals heads are spinning. I love it!” another MAGA account posted.

Others were less impressed.

“Grandpa trump comes off crass in trying to look tough for the press,” someone said, while another called it “immature.”

open image in gallery As the camera panned out from Trump, Vice President JD Vance broke into a smile and appeared to laugh. ( Fox News/X )

In June, Trump lashed out with the same language after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran he announced earlier appeared to break down.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” a frustrated Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Trump’s language became more expletive in his third presidential campaign, according to analysis by The New York Times. In 2024, Trump cursed in public more than 1,700 times, according to the newspaper.

In 2016, Trump told his supporters, “We’re gonna have businesses that used to be in New Hampshire that are now in Mexico. Come back to New Hampshire, and you can tell them to go f*** themselves.”

Friday’s outburst was prompted by a question about what more Venezuela’s Maduro “could do” to ease tensions with the U.S. after the Trump administration escalated the military campaign against the leader’s regime this week.

Trump claimed Wednesday that he “authorized” CIA operations on Venezuela’s soil because Venezuela “emptied their prisons into the United States of America” and flooded the country with drugs.

Last month, the administration declared the U.S. is formally engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels that the president has labeled “unlawful combatants,” according to a confidential notice to members of Congress.