Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States is formally engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels that Donald Trump’s administration has labeled “unlawful combatants,” according to a confidential notice to members of Congress.

The notice was reportedly sent to several congressional committees this week and obtained by The New York Times, which first reported the statements.

The designation appears to provide justification for a series of strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea, which have drawn legal scrutiny and allegations that the administration and defense officials committed extrajudicial murder.

The administration has previously stated that the “presidentially-directed” strikes were performed in defense of national security and are “fully consistent with the law of armed conflict,” arguing that lethal force was permitted against targets allegedly smuggling drugs for cartels designated foreign terrorist organizations.

According to the notice obtained by The New York Times, the administration says that the president has “determined” that cartels are “nonstate armed groups” whose actions “constitute an armed attack against the United States” and are now engaged in a “noninternational armed conflict” — or war with a non-state actor.

open image in gallery The White House has reportedly notified Congress that the United States is engaged in a ‘noninternational armed conflict’ with drug traffickers ( AP )

The administration reportedly cites a statute requiring reports to lawmakers about conflicts involving U.S. military personnel.

At least 17 people were killed in targeted strikes on vessels in the Caribbean in recent weeks.

On September 2, Trump announced on Truth Social that military assets killed “Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists” who were “operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro,” Venezuela’s president, to smuggle drugs into the United States.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has killed at least 17 people on boats in the Caribbean Sea that the president and defense officials declared are ‘terrorist’ organizations smuggling narcotics into the United States ( Truth Social )

The strike killed 11 people on board, Trump said. Authorities in Venezuela have said those killed in the attack were not connected to the Tren de Aragua gang, which the Trump administration has labelled a foreign terrorist group whose members should be summarily deported from the country.

Trump announced a second strike September 15 against another vessel allegedly carrying narcotics, killing three “terrorists” on board, he said,

He announced a third strike September 19, claiming that “intelligence confirmed” a vessel was “trafficking illicit narcotics” and “transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans.”

It remains unclear what evidence the United States has collected to justify the attacks; the White House and defense officials have declined to share additional information about the strikes, citing national security concerns.

Legal experts and former national security officials have disputed the president’s legal authority to launch extrajudicial killings against suspected drug traffickers, raising consequential questions on both the administration’s growing conflict with Venezuela, and the president’s anti-immigration agenda.

In January, Trump issued an executive order designating Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, paving the way for his order invoking the Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport suspected gang members.

Neither the Alien Enemies Act nor “foreign terrorist organization” designations allow for lethal force.

Deploying lethal force on suspicion of illegal activity “violates the letter and spirit of more than a century of international standards and the United States’ own regulations for maritime operations against civilian vessels in international waters,” according to the Washington Office on Latin America.

This is a developing story