Seth Meyers has roasted Donald Trump for going “full thirst trap” with his ongoing preoccupation with Kamala Harris’s looks.

On Monday night, the Late Night With Seth Meyers host picked up on Trump’s repeated comments about the vice president’s Time Magazine cover, despite “all the advice” from fellow Republicans urging him to change tact.

“Republicans are basically saying to Trump: ‘we still have a chance if we focus on the economy,’” Meyers said.

“His response is, ‘what if we make it about looks? I go full thirst trap – just flood the zone with different poses,’” he joked.

In his interview with Elon Musk earlier this month, Trump called Harris “beautiful” and bizarrely compared her to his own wife Melania Trump.

“I saw a picture of her on Time Magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live,” Trump gushed.

“She looked very much like our great first lady, Melania.”

Seth Meyers trolled Trump in his latest late night show saying the former president has gone ‘full thirst trap’ ( Late Night with Seth Meyers )

The former president doubled down over the coming days, claiming that he is “better looking” than Harris.

Meyers played a clip from Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, showing the Republican candidate declaring that he is “a better looking person than Kamala.”

Trump then claimed people have told him Harris’s “biggest advantage” is her looks and said he had “never thought of that.”

Pointing to Trump’s odd choice of words, Meyers said that, “as much as Republicans may want a sober statesman to suddenly appear, there’s only one Donald Trump” as he labeled him “the weirdo showman.”

“The guy who can’t stay on message,” he continued.

While “we can all laugh” when the businessman-turned-politician calls himself a good-looking guy, Meyers said, there is no denying he is “alluring when he dances” – before he played a clip of Trump on stage.

“I mean Salome and the Seven f*****g Veils, am I right?” he exclaimed.

On Monday’s show, Meyers also touched on the Democratic National Convention (DNC) taking place in Chicago this week, emphasising the “new jolt of energy” the event seems to have brought to the party.

“It’s gonna be a rock concert, it’s gonna be a rave,” he joked.

“There’s going to be glow sticks and jello shots, and everyone’s going to strip down naked for the most respectful orgy you’ve ever seen.”

Meyers then pointed to Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s post on X claiming that the Kamala-Walz ticket will “entertain”, but Americans will “pay for it with lower living standards.”

“You’re right,” Meyers joked.

“At their [Republican National] Convention, they engaged in sober, mindful discussions of police and substance,” he said, – before playing clips of Kid Rock chanting “bye-bye” with the crowd and Hulk Hogan ripping off his shirt on stage.