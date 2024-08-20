✕ Close ‘Democracy has prevailed’, Joe Biden tells Democratic National Convention in emotional opening night speech

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Tuesday – one day after President Joe Biden delivered an emotional opening night speech in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.

The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.

He received a rapturous reception as he officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who also made a surprise early appearance to thank Biden on the DNC stage.

Hillary Clinton, who was met with chants of “Lock him up!” about Trump, spoke of the push to smash the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” by electing the first female president: “This is when we break through. The future is here.”

Delegates also heard from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raphael Warnock, Andy Beshear, Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin.