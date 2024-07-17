Rudy Giuliani takes a fall and tumbles into chairs while walking RNC floor

Support truly

Rudy Giuliani took a tumble while walking through the Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is taking place.

Giuliani was walking up an aisle in the main convention hall when he suddenly fell sideways into a row of chairs before falling onto the floor, video on social media showed. Passersby stopped to help the 80-year-old stand up and continue down the aisle.

He was helped back up and seemed no worse for wear - except maybe for some slight embarrassment.

The incident happened on day two of the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The former New York City mayor is attending the convention just days after a federal judge tossed out his bankruptcy case.

Giuliani sought to declare bankruptcy after a judge ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to the election workers he defamed with baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 race. This ruling opens the door for these workers to recover the money they’re owed.

Rudy Giuliani pictured falling onto chairs at the Republican National Convention ( AFP via Getty Images )

The former mayor now finds himself strapped for cash. In recent months, Giuliani has slashed the price of his Manhattan apartment by $400,000 and launched a coffee business to bring in revenue.

One of Giuliani’s former employees has also requested the judge in her sexual assault case against him to restart as soon as possible now that his bankruptcy case has been dismissed.

The RNC will continue through Thursday, when Donald Trump is expected to speak. Trump was officially named the GOP nominee on Monday after announcing Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate.

That night, the president made a surprise appearance at the convention with a bandaged ear after he was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crowd met him with deafening cheers and chants of “USA” as he walked to take his place next to Vance.