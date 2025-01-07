Rosary over Rogan: Trump ally’s podcast knocked off number one spot by religion show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A religious prayer podcast has beaten President-elect Donald Trump’s ally Joe Rogan to the number-one spot in Apple’s U.S. charts.

The Rosary in a Year (with Fr Mark-Mary Ames) held the number one “top shows” spot on the Apple podcast charts for three days to start the new year. It has overtaken giants The Joe Rogan Experience, the Mel Robbins Podcast and Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie.

Father Mark-Mary Ames’s show, produced by Ascension Catholic Media, has since dipped to the second spot behind The Shawn Ryan Show, and is third most popular on Spotify.

The prayer Podcast launched at the end of last year and episode titles include “Responding to God,” “A Garden of Rest,” and “Heart of Jesus.”

According to the show’s synopsis, the podcast “guides listeners in a step-by-step journey that will change the way you pray.”

open image in gallery A religious podcast has beaten Donald Trump ally Joe Rogan to the No. 1 spot in the charts ( Getty Images )

It offers advice on “how to build daily habit of prayer” and how listeners can “form a relationship with Jesus and Mary.”

The podcast is a sequel to Ascension’s 2021 The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) which currently holds the 10th spot in the Apple charts.

In December, Kelce’s podcast enjoyed a period at the top of Spotify’s chart when she overtook Rogan.

Rogan’s show is still in the top 10 on Apple, currently sitting at number seven in the charts. He is second on Spotify on Tuesday, with Ryan’s show also sitting at No. 1. The episode with Trump that went live at the end of October, as the 2024 presidential campaign was drawing to a close, has since been viewed 53 million times.

open image in gallery The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, CFR) has found itself on top of the podcast charts to start 2025 ( Ascension )

Following the episode’s broadcast, the divisive comedian shared his support for Trump just hours before election day, writing on X , “The great and powerful Elon Musk,” Rogan said in the endorsement.

“If it wasn’t for him we’d be f****d. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

The episode with Trump is the third-most watched, according to the Joe Rogan Library, a fan page that compiles information about the podcast.

Though the president-elect might be irked to learn that Elon Musk’s episode holds the top spot, according to JRE, with 69 million views for his guest appearance.