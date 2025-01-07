Trump sending son to Greenland after touting Canada ‘merger’ as he fixates on expanding United States: Live
President-elect dreams of making legacy aquisition after Congress certifies election win and hush money judge blocks latest attempt to delay sentencing
Donald Trump is continuing to fantasize about the prospect of expanding the United States, even before taking office.
“I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA’,” the president-elect wrote on his Truth Social platform overnight, announcing that his eldest son Donald Trump Jr will soon be visiting the territory with an eye on attempting to acquire it from Denmark.
“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation.
“We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World.”
Earlier, Trump pounced on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation to post on the same platform: “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State.
“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them.
“Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”
That came after Congress formally recognized his November election win over Kamala Harris and Judge Juan Merchan refused Trump’s latest attempt to delay the sentencing over his hush money conviction, currently scheduled for Friday.
Good morning!
Here’s more from Io Dodds.
Don Jr to visit Greenland as Trump renews threat to take it over
‘We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World,’ soon-to-be-president vows as he announces son’s trip
OPINION: The last time I came to the Capitol I was teargassed in the lobby. This time was even worse
The Independent’s Richard Hall returns to the US Capitol four years after the January 6 riot — this is what he saw as the 2024 election was certified.
The last time I came to the Capitol I was teargassed. This time was even worse
Four years after reporting from the attack on the US Capitol, Richard Hall returns to watch Donald Trump’s election certified.
Full story: Trump win made official as Harris presides over election certification four years after Jan 6 riot
Exactly four years after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters perpetrated the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British soldiers to set it ablaze more than two centuries before, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over a joint session of Congress to give Trump the peaceful transfer of power she was denied after the 2020 election.
Harris — who four years earlier was both vice president-elect and the sitting junior senator from California — led senators from their chamber across the Capitol’s ornate rotunda into the House chamber at exactly 1 p.m. Monday, the date laid out in American law for Congress to officially certify the election of the next president and vice president.
Andrew Feinberg and Richard Hall filed this report from the US Capitol.
Trump’s election victory certified without incident four years after riot
The joint session to certify the 2024 election went off without interruptions as Vice President Kamala Harris made her defeat at the hands of Donald Trump official
Giuliani held in contempt and hit with sanctions for defying court orders in defamation case
Giuliani showed a “blithe disregard” for completing two requests for documents, including sending over the names of his doctors, financial firms and lawyers, and another for his phone numbers, email accounts and messaging apps, according to District Judge Lewis Liman.
Alex Woodward filed this report from the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Lower Manhattan.
Giuliani held in contempt and hit with sanctions for defying court orders
Trump’s former attorney blew deadlines and evaded document requests to ‘run out the clock,’ judge says
Biden awkwardly scolds reporters after being asked about age
President Joe Biden snapped at several reporters Sunday when asked about his age during a White House event to celebrate the signing of the Social Security Fairness Act.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Biden awkwardly scolds reporters after being asked about age
‘My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole goddamn life,’ president tells reporters
ICYMI: Biden takes jab at Trump ahead of election certification
President Joe Biden reflected on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol and took a jab at President-elect Donald Trump’s role in it, hours before Congress certifies the election results.
Speaking with reporters on Sunday in the East Room, Biden maintained that he believes Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election threatened democracy by inspiring a mob of angry supporters to storm the Capitol on election certification day.
Ariana Baio reports.
Biden levels two-sentence jab at Trump ahead of election certification
Four years ago, a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was trying to certify the 2020 election results
What the January 6 rioters did next...
They’ve spent thousands on legal fees, started businesses, written books, and applied for law school.
This is what some of the January 6 rioters have done since storming the Capitol four years ago after President-elect Donald Trump falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen.
Just as Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris will be formally certified by a joint-session of Congress on Monday afternoon, some rioters who received prison sentences have revealed how the consequences of that day in 2021 have impacted them.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Failed businesses, wannabe authors, and law school — what the Jan 6 rioters did next
This is what has happened to some of the January 6 rioters since the storming of the Capitol four years ago today
In apparent rebuke of Trump over Greenland row, Danish king changes royal coat of arms
The Danish king has changed the country’s royal coat of arms to display symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands more prominently – in an apparent rebuke to Donald Trump.
King Frederik has made a clear show of his intention to retain the territory within the kingdom of Denmark – and so continue to control its foreign and security policy – after US president-elect Donald Trump expressed his desire to buy Greenland for the US.
Alex Croft reports.
Danish king changes royal coat of arms in apparent rebuke of Trump over Greenland row
The US president-elect has expressed his desire to buy the territory for the US
Susie Wiles expects no ‘drama’ in Trump’s West Wing
Donald Trump’s incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles plans to take a no-nonsense unified approach to running the West Wing of the White House to prevent the mistakes of her boss’s first administration from plaguing his second.
Wiles, 67, is sometimes referred to as the “ice maiden” – a nickname Trump bestowed upon her due to her cool composition and ability to wrangle Trumpworld into an organized fashion. She exercised that attitude in an exclusive interview with Axios about her plans for the White House.
Ariana Baio reports.
Susie Wiles expects no ‘drama’ in the West Wing when she takes over as chief of staff
Wiles, 67, has reportedly received the nickname ‘ice maiden’ from Donald Trump and served as his campaign co-chair in 2024
Four years after Jan 6 Capitol riot, Trump’s 2024 win made official as Harris presides over election certification
Exactly four years after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters perpetrated the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British soldiers to set it ablaze more than two centuries before, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over a joint session of Congress to give Trump the peaceful transfer of power she was denied after the 2020 election.
Andrew Feinberg and Richard Hall report from Washington, D.C.
Trump’s election victory certified without incident four years after riot
The joint session to certify the 2024 election went off without interruptions as Vice President Kamala Harris made her defeat at the hands of Donald Trump official
