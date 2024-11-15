Joe Rogan says many celebrities privately ‘thanked’ him for Trump endorsement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Rogan has claimed that several people in the entertainment industry have thanked him for endorsing President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 57-year-old host shared that he had received praise from artists, musicians, and comedians for publicly supporting Trump in the 2024 election.

“A lot of what people say, they say it because they don’t want people to attack them. They say it because they think that if they say it, it will clear them, they’ll be OK,” Rogan said. “If you say you support ‘x’ – you might not even support ‘x’ – but if you say you support ‘x,’ you’re not going to get attacked and the right people will leave you alone or agree with you and appreciate you or praise you.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of that out there. There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind. Do you know many artists that have reached out to me that are like f***ing hippies, man, like artists, like musicians, comedians that thanked me for endorsing Trump because they can’t do it?

“They said they want to but they don’t want to be attacked. They can’t say it. They think the country’s going in the wrong direction,” Rogan added.

The divisive comedian shared his support for Trump just hours before election day, writing on X/Twitter: “The great and powerful Elon Musk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be f***ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

Joe Rogan says he was thanked by several entertainers for his endorsement of Trump ( AP )

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he clarified. “Enjoy the podcast.”

In October, Rogan invited Trump on his podcast for a three-hour sit-down, in which the Republican nominee spewed a series of false claims, including that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes,” Trump said. “That’s like one one-tenth of one percent, it’s less than that. It’s a tiny little thing. Twenty-two thousand votes that’s spread all over this period.

“If you take a look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted that the election was rigged, robbed, and stolen. They wouldn’t give access in certain areas to the ballots because the ballots weren’t signed. They weren’t originals.”

Vice President Kamala Harris was also expected to appear on the podcast; however, she ended up backing out of it due to reported “backlash” from the wider Democratic party if she went ahead.

“There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn’t want her to be on it,” Harris’s campaign aide Jennifer Palmieri said at a previous press conference, the Financial Times reported.

Meanwhile, Rogan claimed that a series of demands from her campaign ultimately blocked the interview from happening.

“They had requirements on things she didn’t want to talk about,” he said on his podcast. “She didn’t want to talk about marijuana legalization – which I thought was hilarious.”