Trump cabinet latest updates: Controversial anti-vaccine RFK Jr tapped to lead Health Department
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr nominated to lead US Health Department as attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz faces possible release of report into sexual misconduct allegations
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former independent presidential candidate and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said in statement.
Meanwhile, Trump’s pick of former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general continues to stun Congress.
Gaetz resigned from his seat in the US House of Representatives in light of the news. This will effectively end the House Ethics probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use made against him.
“I don’t think it’s a serious nomination for the attorney general,” Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said.
Members of both parties have called for the House Ethics report to be released.
Trump has also chosen former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio to join his administration. Gabbard has been nominated to be the director of national intelligence while Rubio has been given the nod to be secretary of state.
Mayor of Chicago calls Trump ‘threat’ to Black families in direct message to President-elect
Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson called Donald Trump a “threat” to Black families in a direct message to the President-elect.
Mr Johnson made the claim in response to Trump’s plan to address illegal immigration.
Speaking at a press conference on 12 November, Mr Johnson said: “His threat is not just towards new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against Black families.
“We’re going to protect undocumented individuals. We’re going to protect Black folks, Brown folks, Asian folks. The city of Chicago will be better, stronger and safer despite who’s in the White House.”
What do an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, the Italian south shore of Staten Island, and the western tip of the Rockaways have in common?
They are all neighborhoods in New York City where Donald Trump won by astronomical margins in the presidential election.
Although the city (and Manhattan in particular) still overwhelmingly votes for the Democrats, Trump increased his share of the vote in the five boroughs more than almost anywhere else in the country.
‘We are not a serious country’: Congress in shock after Gaetz tapped as Trump’s attorney general
Donald Trump has tapped long-time ally Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, prompting concern and disdain among lawmakers and social media users on both sides of the aisle.
Gaetz served as a representative from Florida until he resigned from the House on Wednesday following Trump’s announcement. The president-elect’s nomination of Gaetz comes after the 42-year-old and his associates were at the center of a sex trafficking investigation carried out by current Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Gaetz was ultimately never charged with a crime but remained the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation regarding, among other claims, allegations of sexual misconduct. However, the committee’s investigation is now over following Gaetz’s resignation, which Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said was effective immediately.
Who is Pete Hegseth? The Fox News anchor turned nominee for Defense secretary
Pete Hegseth has been nominated for Secretary of Defense under President-elect Donald Trump - but who is the relative unknown to the DC sphere?
Hegseth’s most recent role was as a host on Fox and Friends morning show. That is where most of America knows him from, but he is also an author, husband, and dad and even found viral fame - though it landed him in legal hot water.
Hegseth is also a military veteran, earning the rank of major in the Army while serving in the Minnesota National Guard. He served in both the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan. He earned numerous medals. After he left the military, he served as executive director of the political groups Vets for Freedom and Concerned Vets for America while he made appearances on TV as a political commentator.
Gabbard says she anticipated ‘resistance to change from the swamp'
Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee to be the next director of national intelligence, appeared on Fox News, saying that “of course, there’s going to be resistance to change from the swamp in Washington.”
Watch Alex Jones rant about ‘deep state’ after The Onion takes over Infowars
Alex Jones has hit out at “Connecticut Democrats” The Onion after the satirical newspaper acquired Infowars and its associated intellectual property.
Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims over his repeated false claims that the 2012 massacre of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax.
In September, a Texas judge ruled that Jones’ assets, including the Infowars properties, could be auctioned off in order to pay the penalties he owed.
Jones took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday (14 November) to share his disgust, stating: “We are not going to be silenced.”
RFK Jr and Trump are mulling banning fluoride from drinking water. Here’s what the mineral actually does
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said that a second Trump administration would advise the nation to remove fluoride from public water supplies.
“Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease,” Kennedy claimed.
He recently wrote that former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, want to “Make America Healthy Again,” also sharing a link regarding a recent court ruling that found the mineral poses enough risk to be further regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.
VOICES: Could Zelensky really go nuclear and build a ‘dirty bomb’ if Trump ends US support of Ukraine?
Two years ago, as the Russian army was retreating back from north-east Ukraine, there were serious worries that Vladimir Putin would use tactical nuclear weapons to block the Ukrainian advance. In September, 2022, Liz Truss is reported to have spent her last days in No 10 pouring over maps of potential fall-out zones affecting this country.
Although Putin has rattled his nuclear sabres several times since, he’s confined himself to launching horrific sub-nuclear thermobaric bombs amid his swarms of rockets and drones striking Ukrainian cities.
But the threat of the war turning nuclear has raised its head again – this time from Kyiv, rather than the Kremlin.
Report: Musk met with Iran’s UN Ambassador
Elon Musk met with Iran’s ambassador to the UN on Monday in New York, according to The New York Times.
Two Iranian officials said the meeting was intended to be a discussion about how to lower tensions between Iran and the US.
They told the paper that the meeting with Amir Saeid Iravani lasted for more than an hour and was conducted at a secret location.
The Iranian officials described the development as “positive” and “good news.”
