Joe Rogan reveals presidential endorsement hours before election day

The podcasting titan said his latest guest Elon Musk hade made ‘the most compelling case for Donald Trump you’ll hear’

Io Dodds
Monday 04 November 2024 23:18
Trump reacts to Joe Rogan endorsement

The popular podcaster Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump, shoring up the former president's appeal to young men in the final 24 hours of the election.

In a social media post on Monday night, Rogan – whose podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is widely estimated to be the most listened-to- in the world – said his most recent guest Elon Musk had made a "compelling” argument for four more years of Trump.

"The great and powerful Elon Musk. If it wasn't for him we'd be f***ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," Rogan said on Musk's social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast."

Trump himself gave thanks to the podcaster during his final rally in Michigan on Monday night, when he appeared to receive word of the endorsement while still on stage.

"Oh wow, I have some more big news. I'm just getting this right now," said Trump.

"So, somebody that's very, very respected asked me to do his show two weeks ago, and I said 'why not'. To me it's very big, because he's the biggest there is in that world by far...

"And it just came over the wires that Joe Rogan endorsed me. Thank you, Joe! That's so nice."

Rogan, 57, became the highest paid podcast in the world after he signed an exclusive $100m deal with Spotify in 2020.

His audience is predominantly male and skews towards conservatives and independents, with polling showing that support for Trump is stronger among men than women and is especially strong among men aged between 18 and 29.

