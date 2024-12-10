Kylie Kelce dethrones Joe Rogan on podcast charts with just one episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylie Kelce’s debut podcast Not Gonna Lie has quickly climbed to the top of Spotify and Apple’s charts in the United States, even surpassing The Joe Rogan Experience.

Controversial commentator Joe Rogan — whose podcast boasts more than 18 million YouTube subscribers and a multi-year Spotify deal — has long been a dominant force in the podcast world, consistently ranking as Spotify’s most-listened-to show.

However, Kelce’s podcast claimed the top spot this week, pushing Rogan into second place. Even before its debut episode dropped, Not Gonna Lie had climbed to the number two slot on Spotify’s charts.

In the first episode of the podcast, released on December 5, Kelce discussed her family life with her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and reflected on her recent rise as a notable figure. Since 2023, her brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been in a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Kylie Kelce’s new podcast tops the Apple and Spotify charts, dethroning Joe Rogan ( Getty Images )

“I have increased visibility, which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility,” Kelce explained during the podcast. “And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women’s sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up. We can take a positive spin on this.”

The soon-to-be mother of four explained that she “decided to do a podcast” in order to dispel the tabloid rumors written about herself and her family.

“Here’s the deal: if you’re going to talk about our family, you’re going to talk about me, you might as well hear it from me,” Kelce said.

Not Gonna Lie is produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the same team behind the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast. New episodes are set to release every Thursday, featuring a roster of notable guests.