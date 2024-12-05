Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Women dominated the year in music, Spotify has confirmed, as it unveils the most-streamed artists, songs and albums of the past 12 months.

As the streaming platform launched its annual Wrapped event, in which subscribers can see a personalised roundup of their listening habits, it also named the artists who racked up the biggest numbers.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift claimed the title of both Global and UK top artist for the second year running, achieving more than 26.6 billion streams thanks to the release of her Grammy-nominated album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Released in April, the US pop star’s record-breaking 11th studio album featured several different editions, including an “anthology” of 31 tracks, most of which have surpassed 100 million streams each.

Swift has also made headlines throughout 2024 with her Eras tour, a career-spanning series of shows that has seen her perform to millions of fans around the world.

Meanwhile Sabrina Carpenter, who released her breakthrough sixth album Short ‘n Sweet this year, topped the global songs chart with her catchy single “Espresso”.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter were among the most-streamed artists of the year ( AP/Getty/iStock )

All five of the biggest-streamed albums were by women, including Swift’s and Carpenter’s records at number one and three, respectively. Billie Eilish’s third album Hit Me Hard and Soft was the second biggest album of the year on Spotify, with Colombian singer Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito fourth and Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine fifth.

In the UK, too, Swift was the most-streamed artist of the year. Canadian hip-hop star Drake easily nabbed the number two spot despite his controversial legal action against Spotify and Universal Music Group, in which he accuses UMG of campaigning to artificially inflate streams of his rival Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us”. UMG has branded the allegations “offensive and untrue”.

Following Swift and Drake in the top five were Kanye West, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. However, when it came to the most popular songs in the UK, music fans evidently had a taste for male singer-songwriters: folk artist Noah Kahan triumphed at number one with his breakthrough single “Stick Season”, joined by Benson Boon’s “Beautiful Things at number three, Hozier’s “Too Sweet” at number four and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control”, with Carpenter as the only woman in the top five thanks to “Espresso”.

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter released her sixth album earlier this year ( Island )

When it came to podcasts, the controversial Joe Rogan Experience – which in 2022 prompted Neil Young to quit the streaming service as he accused Rogan of spreading disinformation about the Covid vaccine – took the number one spot on the global chart for the fifth consecutive year. Rogan’s podcast was followed by Call Her Daddy at number two, Huberman Lab at number three, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von at number four, and The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett at number five.

Spotify has also begun collating data for the biggest authors and audiobooks on the platform, along with its most-streamed podcasts. This year, A Court of Thorns and Roses fantasy author Sara J Maas topped the list, followed by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and horror master Stephen King.

UK Most-Streamed Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Kanye West

4. Billie Eilish

5. The Weeknd

6. Eminem

7. Sabrina Carpenter

8. Rihanna

9. Travis Scott

10. Noah Kahan

US Most-Streamed Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Zach Bryan

4. Morgan Wallen

5. Kanye West

6. Future

7. Kendrick Lamar

8. Travis Scott

9. The Weeknd

10. Metro Boomin’

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

2. The Weeknd

3. Bad Bunny

4. Drake

5. Billie Eilish

6. Travis Scott

7. Peso Pluma

8. Kanye West

9. Ariana Grande

10. Feid

open image in gallery Taylor Swift was the biggest artist on Spotify for the second year running ( AP )

UK Most-Streamed Songs

1. “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

2. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

3. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

4. “Too Sweet” by Hozier

5. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

6. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

7. “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

8. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

9. “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter

10. “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” by Dasha

open image in gallery Hozier had one of the biggest songs of the year with his single ‘Too Sweet’ ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

US Most-Streamed Songs

1. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

2. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

3. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

4. “I Had Some Help (feat Morgan Wallen)” by Post Malone

5. “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman

6. “Good Luck, Babe” by Chappell Roan

7. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

8. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

9. “I Remember Everything (feat Kacey Musgraves)” by Zach Bryan

10. “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

2. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

3. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

4. “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj

5. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

6. “End of Beginning” by Djo

7. “Too Sweet” by Hozier

8. “One Of The Girls with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” by The Weeknd

9. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

10. “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

UK Most-Streamed Albums

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

3. Stick Season by Noah Kahan

4. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

5. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

6. Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

7. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

8. GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

9. Lover by Taylor Swift

10. eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

open image in gallery Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ was the biggest album of the year ( Republic )

US Most-Streamed Albums

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

3. Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

4. Stick Season by Noah Kahan

5. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

6. Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

7. SOS by SZA

8. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

9. Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan

10. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

3. Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

4. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G

5. eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

6. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

7. SOS by SZA

8. Lover by Taylor Swift

9. Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

10. Starboy by The Weeknd

open image in gallery Billie Eilish had the second-biggest album of the year ( Getty Images for ABA )

UK Top Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

3. The Rest Is Football

4. The Rest Is Politics

5. The Rest Is History

6. The Louis Theroux Podcast

7. Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

8. The Rest Is Entertainment

9. Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe

10. Call Her Daddy

open image in gallery Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast was the most-streamed on Spotify for the fifth year running ( Getty Images )

US Top Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. This Past Weekend w/Theo Von

4. Crime Junkie

5. The Daily

6. The Tucker Carlson Show

7. Huberman Lab

8. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

10. Shawn Ryan Show

Top Podcasts Globally:

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Huberman Lab

4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

5. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

6. Serial Killers

7. Relatos de la Noche

8. Crime Junkie

9. Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial

10. El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

UK Top Audiobooks

1. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien

2. Ultra-Processed People by Chris van Tulleken

3. Politics On the Edge by Rory Stewart

4. Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex

5. A Game of Thrones (Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1) by George R.R. Martin

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

7. Unruly by David Mitchell

8. And Away… by Bob Mortimer

9. How to Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie

10. The Two Towers by J.R.R. Tolkien

US Top Audiobooks

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

3. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

6. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R. R. Tolkien

7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas

8. Icebreaker: A Novel by Hannah Grace

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

10. Funny Story by Emily Henry

Spotify users can now access their personalised 2024 Wrapped Experience via the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android), provided it has been updated to the latest version. New features include the “Longest Listening Streak”, where fans can see the artist they enjoyed for the longest period, as well as learning if they landed in the coveted “one per cent” of an artist or band’s top listeners.