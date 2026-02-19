US officials tell DOJ now is the ‘time to act’ on Epstein files investigation in wake of Andrew’s arrest in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the unprecedented arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by U.K. authorities, some U.S. lawmakers have demanded greater accountability for individuals linked to Jeffrey Epstein on this side of the Atlantic.

Elected officials from both parties have urged the Trump administration to follow the European nation’s lead and take stronger steps toward securing justice for Epstein’s victims.

“The U.K. is not messing around,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, said. “It’s time to act.”

The former prince was arrested at his residence near Windsor Castle on Thursday. Authorities suspect him of misconduct in public office for allegedly leaking confidential documents to Epstein while serving as the U.K.’s trade envoy. The allegations were uncovered in the latest cache of the so-called Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. The documents appear to include numerous references to King Charles’ brother, whose association with Epstein has long been known. They also contain photos seeming to show the disgraced prince on all fours over a woman.

The 66-year-old Mountbatten-Windsor — the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested — will be held in a cell while he awaits an interview with police.

The arrest comes at a time when public intrigue surrounding the Epstein files — which has endured for years — shows no signs of waning. While campaigning, President Donald Trump vowed to make the government’s records on the convicted sex offender public. Although he resisted the idea after taking office, he later signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, compelling the Department of Justice to release its documents on Epstein. Millions of files have since been published, some of which include references to high-profile individuals and sexual activity with minors. Despite this, the documents have not yet resulted in any prosecutions in the U.S.

open image in gallery After the unprecedented arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a number of US lawmakers have demanded that the Trump administration do more to seek justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein ( Getty )

‘It’s time to act’

The stunning news of Mountbatten-Windsor’s detention, which came on his 66th birthday, sent shockwaves across the Atlantic, prompting swift reactions from a number of U.S. officials.

Democrats largely led the charge in seeking further action from the Trump administration, which has thus far chosen not to pursue any prosecutions — and President Donald Trump has dismissed the entire Epstein matter as a “hoax.”

“I’m glad to see someone is finally being held accountable,” Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski told CNN Thursday morning. “This is far too vast a network for there not to be more accountability.”

He lamented the passivity of the U.S. government, saying: “We can’t even release all the files.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in her congressional testimony last week that “all” the files had been made public. However, a recent report by Channel 4 News out of the U.K. claimed that, based on internal emails, only 2 percent of the documents have been released.

open image in gallery New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said the former prince's arrest illustrates a stark contrast with the actions of the US government ( Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, X )

New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury also applauded the decisive action by U.K. authorities, writing in a post on X: “If a Prince can be held accountable, so can a President.”

“It’s time to act,” she added.

“If you raped or abused children, you should be prosecuted and held fully accountable,” Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari wrote in a social media post about the former prince’s detention.

The DOJ’s files include references to and correspondence from numerous high-profile individuals across all sectors of society, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and film director Woody Allen. Merely being named in the files is not in and of itself evidence of wrongdoing. None of the people named in the file have been charged in U.S. courts.

open image in gallery Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden accused Trump of 'protecting ultra-rich pedophiles' ( Ron Wyden, X )

Some Democrats, meanwhile, accused the Trump administration of deliberately shielding criminals from legal repercussions — while noting that multiple other nations have take action.

“Countries across the world are holding their Epstein class accountable,” Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego wrote on X.

“In France, the Paris prosecutor's office just opened two investigations based on new leads from the released files,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “And in Britain, former prince Andrew has been arrested over ties to Epstein. When will there be justice in America?”

Republicans echo calls for accountability

A few Republicans have weighed in following Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, with some of the strongest statements coming from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace — one of four GOP members who voted to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“If you’re watching a former prince get arrested today, remember: four Republicans refused to flinch, refused to fold, and forced the Epstein files into the light,” Mace, who is running for South Carolina governor, wrote in a post on X, which she pinned to the top of her feed. “Courage has consequences. So does corruption.”

open image in gallery South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has posted repeatedly about Mountbatten Windsor's arrest ( Nancy Mace, X )

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who helped spearhead the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, urged the Trump administration to take a page from the U.K.’s playbook.

“Prince Andrew was just arrested. This was the metric I established for success of the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” he wrote on X. “Now we need JUSTICE in the United States. It’s time for [Bondi] and [FBI Director Kash Patel] to act!”

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who left office in January after splitting with Trump over the Epstein files, also lambasted the administration.

“The U.K. has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files and over here the President signed an [executive order] protecting cancer causing Glyphosate in our foods and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since release of the files,” she wrote on X.

open image in gallery While the UK is taking action to bring justice to Epstein victims, the US is 'on the verge of going to war against Iran,' the former congresswoman said ( Marjorie Taylor Greene, X )

Trump has not commented publicly on the arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor, who was once photographed with him at Mar-a-Lago. In November, the 79-year-old president lamented the disgraced prince being stripped of his royal titles, calling it “a terrible thing.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

New developments on Epstein files

While there have not yet been any arrests or prosecutions in the United States, several new developments related to Epstein have emerged in recent days.

On Saturday, the DOJ sent a six-page letter to Congress, which included the names of politicians, businesspeople and celebrities who were mentioned at least once in the files. Among the names listed were Trump, Mountbatten-Windsor and Gates.

This week, billionaire Les Wexner also testified before the House Oversight Committee, claiming he was "duped” by Epstein, his former financial adviser, who he described as a “world-class con man.” Wexner turned over the management of his massive fortune to the convicted sex offender in 1991.

New Mexico lawmakers also approved a comprehensive investigation into Zorro Ranch, a sprawling property once owned by Epstein. The estate is referenced numerous times in the DOJ’s files, which include unconfirmed reports about criminal activity there.

Still, despite limited efforts by lawmakers, the public remains skeptical that justice will be served. According to a new Reuters survey, 69 percent of Americans believe “powerful people in the U.S. are rarely held accountable for their actions.”