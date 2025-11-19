Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Larry Summers, the former president of Harvard University, has resigned from the board of OpenAI after a tranche of emails between him and the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released.

Harvard University has launched an urgent investigation into the emails and his alleged ties with the late sex offender, whom he contacted as recently as 2019. Summers' resignation came after it was revealed that he repeatedly contacted Epstein from November 2018 to July 2019, asking the convicted pedophile for relationship advice.

Epstein was convicted of child sex offences in 2008.

Days earlier, Summers, who also served as Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary and Barack Obama’s director of the National Economic Council, stepped back from all upcoming public engagements.

"In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI," Summers said in a statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company and look forward to following their progress."

open image in gallery Former Treasury Secretary and Harvard professor Larry Summers has resigned from the board of OpenAI after it was revealed he corresponded with Jeffrey Epstein after the New York millionaire’s child sex crime conviction ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Summers joined the board of directors in 2023.

He signed on to the company, now worth an estimated $750 billion, during a turbulent period when co-founder Sam Altman was briefly ousted as CEO.

"We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board," a statement read.=

Summers and Epstein’s correspondence was included in the text messages and emails released earlier this month by the House Oversight Committee, shortly before Congress voted to release the Epstein files in full.

In emails, Summers expressed concern that an unnamed woman was hesitant to end their relationship because she valued his “professional connection.”

Since 2005, Summers has been married to PBS’ Poetry in America host Elisa New.

open image in gallery Epstein and Summers allegedly sent emails about dating and relationships to each other ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

In response, Epstein, describing himself as Summers’ “wing man,” said the unnamed woman was “doomed to be with you.”

“Think for now I’m going nowhere with her except economics mentor,” Summers wrote in November 2018. “I think I’m right now in the seen very warmly in rear view mirror category.”

A spokesperson for Summers told The Harvard Crimson that the unnamed woman was never a student of Summers's at the prestigious university.

In another message, Summers forwarded an email from macroeconomist Keyu Jin, which asked for feedback. He told Epstein that it was “probably appropriate” to delay his response.

“She’s already begining to sound needy :) nice,” replied Epstein, in a chilling message.

When approached by The Crimson about the messages, Summers said that he had “great regrets in my life.”

“As I have said before, my association with Jeffrey Epstein was a major error of judgement,” he added.

open image in gallery Harvard says that it has launched an investigation into the emails ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Summers was not in office as Harvard's president when sending the emails, but a 2003 article by The Harvard Crimson detailed a “special connection” between the then-president and Epstein. According to the article, Epstein had donated $30 million as part of a “series of donations” made “anonymously.”

In other emails, seen by the BBC, Summers said he was “best off a million miles away” from Trump, due to the now-president’s “Putin proximity,” “mindless response” to Fidel Castro’s death, and his “approach to conflict of interest.”

Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain told The Crimson that “the University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted.”

The sweeping investigation will also look into other people named in the emails who have a connection with Harvard, including Summers’s wife.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case and says that he threw the convicted pedophile out of his Mar-a-Lago club for being a “sick pervert.”

open image in gallery Trump has claimed he knew ‘nothing’ about Epstein’s crimes, despite the convicted sex offender writing that the now-president ‘knew about the girls’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Messages written by Epstein alleged that Trump “knew about the girls,” something the president has directly refuted by saying, “I know nothing about that.”

However, the commander-in-chief has called for an investigation into Summers and Bill Clinton.

“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!” he raged on Truth Social. “Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”

The Independent has contacted OpenAI, Larry Summers, Harvard University, and The Clinton Foundation for comment.