Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he could give the Kremlin valuable insight into Donald Trump ahead of a controversial summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, newly released emails show.

The paedophile financier messaged Thorbjorn Jagland, then secretary general of the Council of Europe, suggesting he could pass on a message to Putin about how to handle Trump.

In the June 2018 email exchange, shared among hundreds released on Wednesday by congressional investigators, Epstein discussed how to understand Trump, who was then in his first term as president.

He indicated that Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, “understood Trump after our conversations”, and advised that Jagland could “suggest to putin, that lavrov, can get insight on talking to me [sic]” as Vitaly Churkin “used to”, before his death in 2017, POLITICO reports.

‘Lavrov’ appears to refer to Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s veteran foreign minister.

Epstein had told Jagland, a former Norwegian prime minister, that understanding Trump “is not complex”. Trump “must be seen to get something”, he said. Jagland responded that he would meet Lavrov’s assistant on Monday and relay.

open image in gallery Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, where the US president appeared to defend Russia over allegations of electoral interference ( Sputnik )

More than 20,000 emails were released by lawmakers on Wednesday, initially from House Democrats, before Republicans on the House Oversight Committee shared a full cache of Epstein’s correspondence with friends and associates.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Wednesday that the broader set of emails “prove absolutely nothing other than President Trump did nothing wrong”.

At the Helsinki summit in July 2018, Trump contradicted US intelligence and appeared to defend Russia over allegations of interference in the 2016 election.

Larry Summers, former US Treasury secretary, emailed Jeffrey Epstein that day to ask whether “the Russians have stuff on Trump”, the newly released documents show. He said “today was appalling even by his standards”.

Epstein said Trump’s approach to the summit was “predictable” and assessed that Trump probably thought “it went super well”.

Correspondence shows the rift between Trump and Epstein. Trump in 2002 described Epstein as a “terrific guy” he had known for 15 years. But in 2019, the president said that he had fallen out with Epstein “a long time ago”. Leavitt said on Wednesday that Trump had kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club “decades ago” for being a “creep to his female employees”.

In 2019, Epstein also emailed author Michael Wolff, who has written books about Trump, to claim that the US president “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine [Maxwell] to stop”.

“trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever,” Epstein added.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein’s correspondence with friends and associates revealed the rift with Trump ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison that year. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Leavitt said that the emails were “selectively leaked” by House Democrats to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump”.

House Republicans released a wider corpus to counter what they said was a Democrat effort to “cherry-pick” documents.