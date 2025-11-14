Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has broken his silence after days of dodging reporter questions over the bombshell emails in which deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein said the president “knew about the girls” he and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell were abusing and revealed that Trump spent “hours” at his home with one of his victims.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused Democrats in Congress of “doing everything in their withering power” to “push” what he called “the Epstein Hoax” as a distraction from “all of their bad policies and losses.”

Trump also hit out at “weak Republicans” who he described as having “fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish” and complained that the demand for his administration to release case files from the FBI investigation into the late sex offender should be directed at a group of Democratic figures who have no role in the federal government.

“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!” he added.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has spoken out days after bombshell emails from Epstein gave new details on their relationship. ( Getty Images )

The president’s Friday morning social media outburst comes over 48 hours since Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the two incendiary emails from the notorious child abuser, leading the GOP majority on the panel to drop more than 20,000 other documents obtained from Epstein’s estate in an effort to flood the zone and get the initial messages off of reporters’ collective radar.

Instead, what followed was a deluge of unflattering material in which Epstein and many of the people with whom he corresponded described Trump in the most harsh of terms.

open image in gallery The new emails have sparked interest in the files. Congress has also moved to soon vote on release more information on the Epstein investigation. ( AFP via Getty Images )

In one message, Epstein wrote that he knew “how dirty Donald is,” while in others he called Trump “f**king crazy” and “borderline insane” or compared him to a Mafia boss who’d been granted “great dangerous power” as the nation’s chief executive.

He also boasted in one message that he was "the one able to take him down.”

But until now, Trump has not responded directly to the damaging revelations in part because he has uncharacteristically avoided taking questions from the group of reporters who accompany him into events on the White House campus.

He has instead largely left the task of pushing back against the new Epstein emails to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who in a statement on Wednesday outed the victim with whom Trump allegedly spent “hours” at Epstein’s house as the late Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year.

Trump previously claimed that Epstein had “stolen” Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago club, where she worked as a spa attendant before being recruited, groomed and trafficked to Epstein by Maxwell.

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and “couldn’t have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions,” Leavitt said.

Continuing, Leavitt repeated a disputed claim that Trump had “kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre” and accused news outlets that are reporting on the released emails of engaging in “bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments.”

“Any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again,” she added.

Trump’s belated pushback to the latest Epstein revelations comes as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on legislation that would force the Department of Justice to release case files from the probe into the dead child abuser.

After Democrats and a small number of Republicans successfully filed a discharge petition — a parliamentary maneuver to bring legislation to the House floor over the objections of leadership — House Speaker Mike Johnson said the required vote would occur next week.

The bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, would then move to the Senate, where it would need to garner support from at least 13 Republicans to evade the upper chamber’s filibuster.

If that happens, Trump would then have the choice to sign the legislation, veto it, or do nothing and allow it to become law without his signature after ten days (excluding Sundays).

It’s unclear whether enough GOP senators would support the legislation to force Trump to make that decision, but the furor around the bipartisan House bill has knocked the president — and the White House — off their stride for perhaps the first time since Trump returned to office in January.

White House officials who spoke to The Independent on condition of anonymity described the president as “spun up” and “furious” over his apparent inability to dampen his own supporters’ interest in the entire Epstein matter or at least change the subject and move the news cycle along to another topic.

But six years after Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial in federal court on sex trafficking charges, the continued interest in the case against him is largely a problem of the president’s own making.

During last year’s presidential race, he implied that if elected to another term he would use his authority to release the case files, which his supporters have long believed to contain damaging revelations about prominent Democrats. And during his first months back in office, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to have a copy of an Epstein “client list” on her desk to review for release.

Instead, his hand-picked Department of Justice leadership set off a bomb this past June by issuing an unsigned statement claiming there was simply nothing in the department’s possession that could be released.