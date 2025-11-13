Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein's private emails shared with Congress by the sex offender’s estate claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls.”

The previously undisclosed emails, published Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, date from 2011 to 2019. Republicans on the committee then released thousands of other messages, including emails to and from Epstein and others in his circle, including his attorneys, journalists, author Michael Wolff, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Deepak Chopra, among many others.

Trump is repeatedly mentioned in messages to and from Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. There also is correspondence from his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges.

In the emails, most of which are littered with misspellings and odd punctuation, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls” and “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking.

“I know how dirty donald is,” Epstein wrote in another message, released in a batch of 20,000 documents from House Republicans.

open image in gallery Trump is repeatedly mentioned in private messages between Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges, among others ( Getty )

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails, and the president has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The tranche of documents was released before Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday afternoon following weeks of delays. Grijalva provided the 218th — and final — signature on a discharge petition that will force a vote on the release of the so-called Epstein files possessed by the Department of Justice.

April 2, 2011: Epstein tells Maxwell that Trump ‘spent hours’ at his house

In one message released by House Democrats, Epstein told Maxwell “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there”

“I have been thinking about that…,” Maxwell replied.

January 31, 2019: Epstein tells Wolff that Trump ‘knew about the girls’

Another message released by House Democrats reveals Epstein telling Wolff that “[VICTIM] maralago [REDACTED] trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislane to stop”

December 16, 2015: Epstein asks Wolff to ‘craft an answer’ about relationship with Trump

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards,” Wolff wrote to Epstein, according to a third message released by House Democrats.

“if we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein replied.

Wolff responded: “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

March 6, 2011: Epstein emails ‘The Duke’

In an email to “The Duke” with the address redacted, Epstein writes: “you ok? these stories are complete ant utter fantasy.”

The message appears to address now-former Prince Andrew, whose relationship to the sex offender was coming under fierce scrutiny in the UK at the time of Epstein’s message.

“I don't know and have never met Al gore, CLinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine, it was stolen by my houseman that is currently in prison for doing,” he said.

December 8, 2015: Epstein offers photos of Trump posing with ‘girls in bikinis’

Among several messages with then-New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., who profiled Epstein for New York magazine in 2015, Epstein offered the journalist “photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

“Yes!!!” Thomas wrote back.

“Hawaiian Tropic girl Lauren Petrella,” Epstein replied.

In another email from their exchange, Epstein said reporters should “ask my houseman about donad [sic] almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

open image in gallery ( House Oversight Committee )

July 29, 2016: Epstein claims he lost a $10,000 bet with Trump over Marla Maples’ pregnancy

During a 2016 conversation with author Deepak Chopra, which took place just months before Trump’s first election win, Epstein claimed he waged a $10,000 bet with Trump over whether his ex-wife Marla Maples, who gave birth to Tiffany Trump in 1993.

Chopra emailed Epstein seeking to arrange a FaceTime or Skype call when he asked whether he knew Maples.

“Yes,” Epstein replied three minutes later.

“In fact when she told donald she was pregnant...lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment,” he added.

January 28-29, 2017: Epstein calls Trump ‘f****** crazy’

In a separate series of messages with Thomas Jr., Epstein said “Donald is f***ing crazy.”

Epstein also suggested Trump may have “early dementia” in another correspondence with Thomas Jr.

open image in gallery ( House Oversight Committee )

March 24, 2018: Trump is ‘evil beyond belief’

In another series of messages with Thomas Jr., Epstein believed Trump “feels alone. and is nuts!!!”

“I told everyone from day one. evil beyond belief. mad, and most thought i was speaking metaphorically,” he wrote. “its obvious he could crack. stormy daniels. ? lies after lies after lies.”

June 24, 2018: Epstein offers to provide ‘insight’ on Trump to Putin

Epstein offered to meet with Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, to provide insight into how Trump thinks, emails show.

In one exchange with Norwegian politician Thorbjørn Jagland, Epstein asked him to pass on his message to Vladimir Putin before the two presidents met in Helsinki.

“I think you might suggest to Putin, that lavrov, can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote, referring to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Epstein said he believed Vitaly Churkin, another Russian diplomat, “understood Trump” after they talked.

“it is not complex. he must be seen to get something,” Epstein wrote. “it’s that simple.”

August 23, 2018: ‘i know how dirty donald is’

Among several messages with former Obama-era White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, who shared a New York Times op-ed about Trump’s impeachment, Epstein laid into the president over the so-called hush money scheme at the center of Michael Cohen’s case and, later, Trump’s own criminal prosecution.

Epstein: “I think he makes the argument that it was his, trumps money, making it not illegal. though he also said he only found out afterwards? and the fact according to the indictment was billed as services rendered and grossed up. im sure his acct has flipped anyway. . I did talk in detail to starr yesterday re indictments how trump can make a deal (special counsel). clintons trash can yes starr gave me more. YECHHHH!”

“It makes no difference whether it was his money,” Ruemmler replied. “Issue is failure to disclose. Plus, fact that he has lied his ass off about it makes clear that he knew it was illegal.”

In response, Epstein wrote: “you see , i know how dirty donald is. my guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip”

December 20, 2018: Trump is ‘borderline insane’

Among several messages with attorney Epstein to Reid Weingarten, Epstein said comparing Trump to a “mafia don ... ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power.”

He called him “borderline insane,” which Epstein said is “corroberated [sic] by some that are close.”