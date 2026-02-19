Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested latest: King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ after brother taken into custody
William and Kate support the King’s statement as former prince detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office
The King has said “the law must take its course” after his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement, afterMr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 today, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the monarch expressed “deepest concern” over Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. He added: “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”
Police launched an investigation into the former prince’s dealings with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein amid claims he shared sensitive information with the disgraced financier while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
It came after a new tranche of e-mails were released as part of the so-called Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said officers were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. They added that the arrested man remains in police custody.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has routinely denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
King Charles carries on with his duties as monarch
The King continued his planned ambassadorial in-person audiences at St James’s Palace on Thursday, following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Labour MP calls for criminal investigation into Andrew over Virginia Giuffre accusation
Our political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
A Labour MP has called for the police to re-open a criminal investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Metropolitan police previously decided not to launch a full criminal investigation into allegations involving Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.
Following his arrest on Thursday, Labour MP Nadia Whittome said: “No one must be above the law, and this is a significant development.
“A criminal investigation should also be re-opened into the serious accusations made by Virginia Giuffre against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”
King Charles carries on with planned duties
The King has carried on with his planned duties following the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Charles continued with his planned ambassadorial in-person audiences in the Throne Room at St James’s Palace on Thursday.
He was pictured welcoming the ambassador of El Salvador Francisco Lima Mena as part of a series of audiences at the royal residence.
The monarch earlier vowed he and the royal family would “continue in our duty and service to you all”.
He issued a written statement insisting the “law must take its course” and expressing his “deep concern” over allegations against his younger brother of misconduct in public office.
Gordon Brown has submitted more information to the police
Gordon Brown says he has submitted more information to the police.
Responding to news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, the former prime minister said: “I have submitted a five-page memorandum to the Metropolitan, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and other relevant UK police constabularies.
“This memorandum provides new and additional information to that which I submitted last week to the Met, Essex and Thames Valley police forces where I expressed my concern that we secure justice for trafficked girls and women.”
Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested and what does ‘misconduct in public office’ mean?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over claims he leaked confidential documents to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday, on his 66th birthday, following allegations, uncovered in the latest tranche of the Epstein files, the former prince had shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
But what is misconduct in public office and what has Mr Mountbatten-Windsor been accused of?
Read the full article here:
Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested?
David Lammy says 'nobody in this country is above the law'
Deputy prime minister David Lammy has reiterated Sir Keir Starmer’s stance that “nobody in this country is above the law”.
Speaking to BBC News at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, he said: “As justice secretary - and as the prime minister has said - nobody in this country is above the law.
“And this is now a police investigation and that must happen in the usual way.”
MP pushed government to publish files on Andrew's time as trade envoy early
Our political correspondent Athena Stavrou writes:
The government was asked last week if they would release files relating to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s role as a trade envoy early.
As it stands, files related to Mr Mountbatten Windsor’s time in the role will be sealed until 2065, 105 years after his birth.
Social Democratic and Labour Party MP Colum Eastwood asked the government in a written question last week if they would review the legislation that withholds the documents.
However, a minister replied to say the foreign office will continue to operate in accordance with “statutory obligations”.
In a post about his question following Mr Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest, Mr Eastwood said: “They declined but clearly that material should be made available to police.”
Breaking: Prince William and Kate support King's statement
The Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it is understood.
Royal Lodge reportedly searched by officers
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home Royal Lodge is currently being searched by police officers, the BBC reports.
Thames Valley Police previously said that searches were being carried out at addresses in Norfolk and Berkshire.
The former prince resided at the Windsor estate for over two decades before he was forced to relocate to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk last month.
The BBC understands that the Grade II-listed 30-bedroom mansion is the only address being searched at the moment in Berkshire.
Uniformed police officers have been seen outside the property while Mr Mountbatten-Windsor remains in police custody.
