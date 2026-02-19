Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested latest: King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ after brother taken into custody

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken into custody amid Epstein allegations

The King has said “the law must take its course” after his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement, afterMr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 today, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the monarch expressed “deepest concern” over Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. He added: “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

Police launched an investigation into the former prince’s dealings with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein amid claims he shared sensitive information with the disgraced financier while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

It came after a new tranche of e-mails were released as part of the so-called Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said officers were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. They added that the arrested man remains in police custody.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has routinely denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.