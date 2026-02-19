Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew ‘was never a prince’ say Virginia Giuffre’s family after UK police arrest

Police officers seen at gates of Royal Lodge as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of misconduct in public office, related to his former role as a trade envoy.
  • He remains in police custody, though the arrest is not connected to the sexual abuse allegations against him.
  • Virginia Giuffre's family welcomed the arrest, stating that "no one is above the law, not even royalty."
  • The family thanked Thames Valley Police for their investigation and referred to him as "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," adding "He was never a prince."
  • They concluded that Virginia "did this for you" on behalf of survivors everywhere.
