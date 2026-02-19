Police arrive at Andrew’s former Royal Lodge home as King expresses ‘deepest concern’ at brother’s arrest
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Wednesday at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- Police searches are ongoing at his former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, following the arrest.
- The arrest follows allegations made against Andrew after the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- The King expressed his "deepest concern" over his brother's arrest, stating that "the law must take its course".
- Andrew is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.
