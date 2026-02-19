Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police arrive at Andrew’s former Royal Lodge home as King expresses ‘deepest concern’ at brother’s arrest

Police officers seen at gates of Royal Lodge as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Wednesday at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • Police searches are ongoing at his former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, following the arrest.
  • The arrest follows allegations made against Andrew after the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The King expressed his "deepest concern" over his brother's arrest, stating that "the law must take its course".
  • Andrew is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.
