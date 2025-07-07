Piers Morgan calls out Alina Habba for hyping ‘incredibly disturbing’ Epstein files that never materialized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With much of MAGA world up in arms over news that Donald Trump’s Justice Department and FBI have concluded that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and didn’t keep a “client list” to blackmail prominent figures, Piers Morgan tweaked one of the president’s top acolytes on Monday for previously promising “incredibly disturbing” details in the Epstein probe.

“Hmmmm… what happened?” Morgan tweeted while sharing a clip of an interview he conducted with then-White House counselor Alina Habba in February. At the time, Habba insisted that the “shocking” Epstein files would be made public imminently.

The DOJ and FBI issued a joint two-page memo this week summarizing the agencies’ “exhaustive review of investigative holdings related to Jeffrey Epstein.” Despite it being a matter of faith on the right that the convicted sex offender was murdered to keep him from revealing a laundry list of powerful clients who engaged in sex with underage girls, the administration is now contradicting the very conspiracy theories that it helped burnish in the first place.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’” the memo reads. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Notably, the top two officials in the FBI – director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino – spent the past few years as MAGA media influencers who devoted much of their energy to disputing the official claim that Epstein committed suicide in a jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019. In recent months, though, both FBI leaders have reversed course on their Epstein conspiracy-mongering and have insisted that “he killed himself” based on evidence they reviewed.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan's show this past winter, Trump official Alina Hubba vowed that the administration would soon release "shocking" documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. ( YouTube )

It isn’t just Patel and Bongino who have faced the wrath of Trump supporters over the lack of payoff in the Epstein investigation. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who claimed in February that she had the deceased financier’s “client list” sitting on her desk for review, has been under intense pressure to deliver on her overcooked promises following a disastrous photo-op when she provided binders to MAGA media influencers that largely consisted of already-public information on the Epstein case.

Amid the right-wing meltdown over the administration’s memo, which has been led by former “first buddy” Elon Musk, Habba’s appearance on Morgan’s show quickly drew notice on social media.

“It is incredibly disturbing,” Habba, who is now the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, told Morgan this past winter. “We have flight logs, we have information, names that will come out.”

After the British tabloid host wondered if the files would be “shocking,” Habba breathlessly hyped the possibility that multiple people would likely face prosecution once the information became public.

“I don’t see how it’s not shocking — that there were so many individuals that were hidden and kept secret and not been held accountable,” she exclaimed, adding: “I believe in accountability. So you have to now go through your process. Now, I won’t say they’re guilty until they go through their time in court. But again, now it’s time for accountability.”

On top of that, Habba insisted that both Patel and Bondi would make sure to follow through and hold Epstein’s supposed clients accountable, prompting Morgan to ask if that meant “criminal actions” would be taken.

“Absolutely! I think it would be negligent for us not to,” she proclaimed, noting that “we don’t have time” to “hide lists” or “protect political friends.”

Morgan, meanwhile, wasn’t the only one to invoke Habba’s past remarks and unambiguous vows that the Trump administration would be filing charges against Epstein co-conspirators.

“They’re lying to you! Trump’s lawyer and acting New Jersey U.S Attorney Alina Habba went on Piers Morgan a couple of months ago and stated that they had EVERYTHING regarding the Epstein files,” QAnon-promoting former GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke, for instance, fumed. “SO WHERE IS THE ACCOUNTABILITY??????!”

The administration’s letter concluding that there is no secret Epstein “client list” comes just a month after Musk accused Trump of being “in the Epstein files” after the world’s richest man first had a falling out with the president.

While the former Department of Government Efficency chief would later delete the accusation and claim he went “too far” as he looked to mend his relationship with the president, Musk declared that the DOJ memo was “the final straw” as he posted a series of memes mocking the administration over its handling of the Epstein case.

Musk, whom Trump has accused of going “off the rails” in recent days as their feud reignited over the passage of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” has claimed that he’s now forming his own political party amid the fallout with the president.