President of NYU College Republicans resigns after calling Barron Trump ‘an oddity’

The head of the New York University College Republicans resigned after calling President Donald Trump’s youngest son an “oddity on campus.”

Kaya Walker described NYU freshman Barron Trump to Vanity Fair last week as “sort of like an oddity on campus,” adding “he goes to class, he goes home.” She also told the magazine that one of her professors joked that the first son “doesn’t really belong here,” referring to the school’s historically liberal politics.

In response, College Republicans of America said in a statement Monday that Walker’s do “not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.” While the group blasted the media’s portrayal of her comments, they said they sill found them “inappropriate.”

“We are collaborating closely with the NYU chapter to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Our goal is to reaffirm CRA's dedication to the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission,” the statement continued.

The organization broke with “100 years of precedent” when it endorsed Donald Trump in January 2024, ahead of the primaries. “Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization,” the group said.

Barron Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his father US President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade. A classmate and president of NYU’s College Republicans called the first son an ‘oddity’ — a week later, she resigned ( AFP via Getty Images )

Walker has not spoken out about leaving the organization, or the controversy she created with her comments.

In response to the recent comments, the organization extended an invitation to Barron to join the College Republicans.

"Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America," CRA President Will Donahue said in a statement. "Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility - qualities that Barron has already demonstrated. We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party."

Walker wasn’t the only one of Barron’s classmates to be quoted in Vanity Fair’s article.

One student recalled to the outlet when he asked the first son to play basketball. Barron seemed interested, but the student believed “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff,” noting the plainclothes Secret Service officers nearby.

Maria Arana, another student and social media influencer, told Vanity Fair that she hasn’t seen the youngest Trump around campus, but has seen a shift in the way people discuss politics on campus: “I’ve seen a lot of people just kind of keep it more to themselves.”

The students’ descriptions of him stood in contrast with the many prominent figures who have described him, adding to the public perception of the relatively private first son.

Eric Trump described him in October as “probably the most watched bachelor in the world.” Elon Musk said he and Barron had discussed “consciousness and video games” over Thanksgiving dinner. Barron’s tailor gushed that he was “well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just very fascinating to talk to.”