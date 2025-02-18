Trump live: Elon Musk is not a DOGE employee and has no decision-making authority, White House filing reveals
World’s richest man’s role in administration limited to that of employee and senior adviser to president only, filing states
Donald Trump’s White House has revealed in a court filing that billionaire Elon Musk is not an employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has no decision-making authority,
Musk’s role in the administration is limited to that of an employee and senior adviser to the president, according to the filing.
That clarification comes as Michelle King, the Social Security Administration's (SSA) acting commissioner, stepped down from her role at the agency over DOGE's requests to access Social Security recipient’s private personal information and top American and Russian officials are set to hold talks in Saudi Arabia about ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump loyalist Peter Navarro, senior counselor to the president for trade and manufacturing, is meanwhile becoming an increasingly influential figure within the administration and guiding much of Trump’s policies on trade, which are threatening rifts with America’s allies, according to a new report.
Navarro, a China hawk who served in the first Trump administration and was jailed for ignoring a January 6 subpoena last year, “has been catapulted into the trade hot seat, orchestrating an early suite of tariffs and probes that bear the hallmarks of his particular enthusiasms,” writes The Financial Times.
Four top officials in Mayor Eric Adams’ office resigning
Four top New York City officials are resigning from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration after Adams apparently worked out a deal with Donald Trump’s Justice Department to have the criminal fraud charges against him dropped.
“Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles,” the four deputy mayors wrote in a statement obtained by The New York Times, which was provided by First Deputy Maria Torres-Springer, who holds the second-highest role in city government.
The deputy mayors were concerned that they’re not only working for an indicted mayor, but for a politician whose personal interests threaten to overshadow the interests of New Yorkers.
The officials – who also included Meera Joshi, the deputy mayor of operations, Anne Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor of health and human services, and Chauncey Parker, the deputy mayor for public safety – are expected to resign in the coming days, according to the NYT.
The resignations mean that half of New York City’s eight deputy mayors are leaving. It’s unclear who will replace them.
Ariana Baio reports.
Four top officials in Mayor Eric Adams’ office resigning
Adams is facing calls from local and state lawmakers to resign
AOC calls Trump’s border czar a ‘coward’ as feud escalates
Tom Homan’s bitter exchange of words with the Democratic congresswoman continued last night as he attacked her again in a new Fox interview.
Watch: Fox News host Sean Hannity appears to call Lara Trump ‘Lara S***’ during live interview
Fox News’ Sean Hannity appears to call Lara Trump ‘Lara S***’ during live interview
Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to call Lara Trump “Lara S***” during a live interview The presenter appeared to stumble as he introduced the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump during Monday’s show (17 February). Hannity had just finished an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when he introduced Ms Trump, who is set host a new show called “My View With Lara Trump.” After stumbling on the introduction, Hannity added: “By the way, it will be a hit show.”
Watch: Musk claims friends suffer from ‘Trump derangement syndrome’
Elon Musk claims friends suffer from ‘Trump derangement syndrome’
Elon Musk declared that "[Donald] Trump derangement syndrome" is real in a joint interview with the US president broadcast on Monday, 17 February. The billionaire father-of-12 and the Republican spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity about the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Mr Musk compared reactions to Trump's name being mentioned at a friend's dinner party before the election to someone being "shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies." His remarks came after White House court filings said Mr Musk’s role in the Trump administration is that of a senior adviser to the president, and not as an employee of DOGE.
Republican lawmakers ‘grumbling’ about Musk’s ‘poorly executed’ mass cuts
It’s not just pro-democracy campaigners who are unhappy.
GOP lawmakers are ‘grumbling’ about Musk’s ‘poorly executed’ mass government cuts
‘It’s not efficiency, it’s not output,’ one Republican senator griped
‘No kings on Presidents’ Day’: Protesters rage against Trump and Musk
Protesters in cities across America slammed Donald Trump and Elon Musk yesterday as the Presidents’ Day holiday arrived in the wake of the DOGE dismantling of federal agencies.
Activists, largely organized by the 50501 Movement and various branches of Indivisible, were honoring “Not my Presidents Day.”
Demonstrators chanted “no kings on Presidents’ Day” to protest the power grab by Trump and his billionaire hatchet man.
Protesters gathered at various city halls, state capitols and outside Tesla showrooms packed with Musk-made cars.
A sign in an office window above a Tesla dealership in San Francisco informed protesters about Musk: “We hate him too.”
Here’s more.
‘No kings on Presidents Day’: Protesters rage across nation against Trump and Musk
Demonstrators hit the streets to tear into dismantling of federal government
Transport Secretary Sean Duffy tries to shift blame for recent air disasters onto Pete Buttigieg
Trump’s new man in the hot seat has tried to shift the blame for the string of recent air disasters onto his Democratic predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, in the wake of cutting hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) personnel.
Duffy, confirmed to lead the department in the Senate late last month, revealed on Monday that the Trump administration fired “less than 400” of the FAA’s 45,000 employees.
He also claimed all of them were serving probationary periods.
The layoffs took place against a backdrop of three fatal U.S. air disasters since Trump’s inauguration last month, in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Alaska – with another commercial plane carrying 80 people flipping over upon a crash landing at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Here’s more from James Liddell.
Transport Sec Sean Duffy shifts blame for recent air disasters onto Pete Buttigieg
‘Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system,’ Duffy says
Readers criticise Trump's ‘simplistic’ plan for peace in Ukraine
We've been asking for your opinions on Trump's efforts to negotiate peace in Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Many readers shared concerns that Trump’s plan is too simplistic, with several warning that leaving Kyiv out of the talks and pushing NATO aside could weaken Ukraine and encourage Putin to take more land.
They argued that Trump’s approach focuses on quick deals instead of long-term peace and could hurt international support for Ukraine.
Some also criticised Trump for putting his own goals above global security.
They stressed that any peace deal should protect Ukraine’s independence and Europe’s safety.
Read the full debate and get involved in the conversation below.
Readers criticise Trump’s ‘simplistic’ plan for peace in Ukraine
Trump's plan to talk directly with Putin to end the Ukraine war was slammed as risky for Ukraine's independence and Europe's safety, while a few supporters saw it as a fast fix
Trump loyalist Peter Navarro steering trade war
Donald Trump loyalist Peter Navarro, senior counselor to the president for trade and manufacturing, is becoming an increasingly influential figure within the administration and guiding much of Trump’s policies on trade, which are threatening rifts with America’s allies, according to a new report.
Navarro, a China hawk who served in the first Trump administration and was jailed for ignoring a January 6 subpoena last year, “has been catapulted into the trade hot seat, orchestrating an early suite of tariffs and probes that bear the hallmarks of his particular enthusiasms,” writes The Financial Times.
“There is a clear premium put on loyalty in this administration,” a Washington lobbyist told the FT.
“And there’s no doubting, whatsoever, Navarro’s loyalty to Trump – that’s why he’ll always have a lot of influence.”
The newspaper adds:
“Whereas in the last administration Navarro was often hamstrung by more free-market minded Trump advisers such as Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin or National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, he faces far less opposition in Trump 2.0.
“People familiar with the administration’s inner workings say Navarro is working closely with Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary, and Jamieson Greer, the president’s pick for trade representative.”
Starmer to meet Trump in Washington next week
A Downing Street spokesman has said Sir Keir will seek to “deepen the special relationship” on his first visit to Washington, D.C. since the new president’s inauguration a month ago.
Claudia Savage has more on Starmer’s upcoming visit.
Prime Minister to meet Donald Trump in Washington next week
A No 10 spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer will seek to ‘deepen the special relationship’ with the new US president.
