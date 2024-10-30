Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron has been labeled “the most watched bachelor in the world” by his older brother Eric, who doled out some advice to the youngest of the Trump family.

“My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now,” Eric Trump said. “Just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you.”

“He’s a great kid, a smart kid, he was brought up well,” Eric continued.

The New York University freshman will probably become “the most eligible bachelor anywhere in the world,”

While his father is no stranger to the world stage, Barron, 18, usually shies away from the spotlight. Still, Eric, who is married to RNC co-chair Lara Trump, insisted that all eyes are on the only unmarried child of the former president - who has kept his personal life secret from many in the public.

Barron Trump stands on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on August 27, 2020. His older brother Eric Trump described him as ‘the most watched bachelor in the world’ ( AP )

Eric said that when he was younger, he had some solace from the limelight: “I’m really lucky, when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he’ll have - especially if in 12 days we win.”

Eric also praised his younger brother’s podcast suggestions, where he pushed the former president to embark on a series of interviews with popular hosts as he campaigns for the White House and courts the so-called “bro vote.”

“He’s done a great job pushing some of the youth podcasts — and I’ve pushed the hell out of podcasts because I think traditional media is dying around the world,” the 40-year-old told the Daily Mail.

Eric Trump walks on stage at an October rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after the July assassination attempt against his father, Donald ( REUTERS )

A senior adviser to Trump has also recently publicly hailed the 18-year-old for his podcast strategy.

“Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Jason Miller told Politico’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast last week.

Miller added: “I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job.”

In the last few months, the GOP nominee sat down with podcasters like Theo Von and Logan Paul. He also appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast as recently as last week.