Lara Trump snapped at radio host Charlamagne tha God when he laughed at her for claiming she had “never seen” her father-in-law Donald Trump “say a racist thing.”

The RNC co-chair, married to Eric Trump, appeared as a guest on the radio host’s The Breakfast Club show on Monday where she was quizzed by co-host DJ Envy about her father-in-law.

“A lot of people feel that Trump is racist, and what do you say to that?” he asked her as the pair debated about the former president’s treatment of the Central Park Five. Trump is being sued for defamation by the group of men who were wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in New York City’s Central Park in 1989.

At the time, the real-estate mogul bought full-page ads in major newspapers with a headline demanding “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY.” Trump has not apologized or retracted his statements.

Lara defended Trump throughout the 55-minute sit-down.

“I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the black community when he was in the White House,” she said.

“I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing, I think the attacks are fairly…” she added before being cut off by Charlamagne, who was heard chuckling off-camera.

Lara turned to the host and asked: “Why is that funny Charlamagne?”

“I’m just laughing,” he replied. “It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio…”

Lara Trump was cut off by Charlamagne tha God when she defended Donald Trump ( The Breakfast Club/YouTube )

Lara then challenged him to list some of Trump’s racist remarks: “What is it that you think that he’s said?”

In the edit, the show cut to news footage of inflammatory comments made by the Republican candidate over the years.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” one of the clips from 2015 showed Trump saying. “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists.”

Lara insisted: “This is a man who was beloved by so many people in this country, and he was friends with everybody.”

Last week, Charlamagne interviewed Kamala Harris as part of her media blitz, and she agreed with him when he described Trump’s platform as “fascism.”

Kamala Harris took part in a town hall with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, in Detroit, Michigan, last week ( REUTERS )

The vice president was also asked by a guest on the show what Harris would specifically do for Black people if elected. Harris, in response, said her life’s work has been about helping the Black community, including by taking on issues such as Black maternal mortality as vice president.

“The work that I’ve done that has been about focusing on my knowledge and my experience in my life,” she said. “Experience of knowing, the entrepreneurship that we have in the community, the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams, and then tapping into that.”

She added that her work has not only “been about ensuring that we have some of the lowest Black unemployment ever in our country, but that also knowing that that should be a baseline, that everybody has a job, and what we should be invested in is also building wealth in the community.”

On last Friday’s show, Charlamagne criticized Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz. “I don’t think he’s garbage, you know what I’m saying? But it’s just like I don’t see the impact,” he said.