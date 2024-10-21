✕ Close Kamala Harris shares opinion on Trump’s ‘ugly’ words towards her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are still virtually tied in the seven key battleground states according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School poll. Harris has a narrow lead in the Blue Wall state of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, as well as in Georgia. Trump is ahead in Arizona and North Carolina, while they are tied in Nevada.

The former president spent Sunday working the fry cooker at a branch of McDonald’s – the latest bizarre moment in a campaign that has increasingly become a tour of personal vendettas and aimless grudges, despite his aides’ best efforts to keep him on track.

The Republican presidential nominee has become obsessed with the fact that his Democratic opponent worked in one of its restaurants when she was a student.

CBS News has meanwhile hit back at the former president over his repeated false claims that its show 60 Minutes edited its recent interview with Harris to make her answers appear more favorable.

In a statement, the show insisted its episodes are cut to be “clear, accurate and on point” and never “deceitful”.

Harris meanwhile spent the weekend celebrating her 60th birthday while Trump raised eyebrows with a crude anecdote about golfer Arnold Palmer’s manhood.