Jimmy Kimmel has roasted Donald Trump for declaring himself to be the “father of IVF” during an all-female town hall on Fox News.

During the Cumming, Georgia, town hall, with moderator Harris Faulkner, which aired on Wednesday, Trump labeled Alabama Senator Katie Britt “a fantastically attractive person,” before telling the crowd: “I’m the father of IVF.”

The GOP presidential candidate’s campaign later said he was joking.

On Wednesday night’s show, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host poked fun at Trump’s bold claim.

“So they loaded in the women, about 100 women – this is the first time Grover Cleveland has been around this many women since they started padlocking the doors at Miss Teen USA – and it was quite an interview, very well done,” Kimmel quipped.

He continued: “They got to the hot button subject of IVF. Now the Supreme Court caved to the far-right on abortion, many believe, rightly, that IVF is next on the list.”

While Trump claims to support the fertility treatment, Democrats warn that the overturning of Roe v Wade and rollback of abortion rights could pave the way for Republicans to take aim at IVF access next.

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump’s claim to be the ‘father of IVF’ ( ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

“Now that [Trump] learned what IVF is – which I’m still not sure he does – he wants to pretend he’s not just a big proponent of IVF, he wants people to know he’s the biggest proponent of IVF,” Kimmel continued.

“Now he’s claiming to be the father of IVF, which has been happening since 1978,” the host added, noting the date the first child was conceived using the fertility treatment.

Kimmel then threw a jab at Trump’s parenting. “This guy won’t even admit he’s the father of Eric – he’s the father of IVF,” he teased. “Maybe it’s short for Ivanka in his brain.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also mocked Trump’s self-prescribed title calling it “quite bizarre.”

In his opening monologue, Kimmel also joked that Trump was upset with Fox News for giving his Democratic presidential rival a primetime slot on the network for her interview with host Bret Baier on Wednesday.

Trump speaking at the Fox News Town Hall moderated by host Harris Faulkner, in Cumming, Georgia ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Fox put her on in primetime which I would have loved to have been a bottle of ketchup on the wall when Trump got that news that she was going on in primetime,” Kimmel teased.

During the fiery interview – the vice president’s first with the news channel – Baier and Harris clashed over illegal immigration, President Joe Biden and Trump himself.

Kimmel said that Baier went “extra hard” on Harris in a bid to find favor with his Fox News colleagues.

“Bret Baier has been known to commit the terrible crime of reporting the actual news on Fox,” Kimmel said.

“And he obviously felt pressure to go extra hard on Harris so they would let him sit in the lunchroom after the show, and he did just that which earned him instant kudos from his comrades,” Kimmel said before showing a montage of Fox News stars praising their colleague.

“All right save it for the post-show orgy everybody,” he added. “You know what, they all sit there in fear imagining Donald Trump on the toilet watching them.”