Donald Trump will receive a further boost on the campaign trail from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has announced he will speak at a series of events on behalf of the Republican ticket in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.

Musk previously spoke up for Trump two weeks ago on his return to Butler in the same state, the site of the first attempt on his life earlier this summer.

Kamala Harris is meanwhile gearing up for an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, which will be broadcast on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, the Democrat joined Charlamagne Tha God for an hour-long sitdown in Detroit in which she declared she is going to win in November, agreed with the host when he called her Republican opponent’s policy platform “fascist” and defended her record in office.

Also on Tuesday, Trump took part in a freewheeling Bloomberg Q&A with the Economic Club of Chicago and told a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, that he considers illegal immigration a greater problem than inflation.