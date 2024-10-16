Trump ally Elon Musk to campaign in swing state as Harris gears up for Fox News interview: Live
Republican receives further campaign support from tech billionaire as Kamala Harris continues media blitz
Donald Trump will receive a further boost on the campaign trail from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has announced he will speak at a series of events on behalf of the Republican ticket in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.
Musk previously spoke up for Trump two weeks ago on his return to Butler in the same state, the site of the first attempt on his life earlier this summer.
Kamala Harris is meanwhile gearing up for an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, which will be broadcast on Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday, the Democrat joined Charlamagne Tha God for an hour-long sitdown in Detroit in which she declared she is going to win in November, agreed with the host when he called her Republican opponent’s policy platform “fascist” and defended her record in office.
Also on Tuesday, Trump took part in a freewheeling Bloomberg Q&A with the Economic Club of Chicago and told a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, that he considers illegal immigration a greater problem than inflation.
Harris advantage with women more significant than shortfall with men
Jack Smith responds to Trump’s latest attempt at having Jan 6 case dismissed
Jack Smith has responded to Donald Trump’s latest request to throw out his election interference case, which pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision in a case involving charges against January 6 defendants.
That decision “did not invalidate” the section that Trump is charged under “or elevate basic pleading requirements, and the defendant fails to identify any pleading flaw in the superseding indictment warranting its dismissal,” Smith writes.
“Moreover, the defendant’s motion ignores entirely that the case against him includes allegations that he and his co-conspirators sought to create and use false evidence—fraudulent electoral certificates—as a means of obstructing the certification proceeding,” which the Supreme Court’s ruling “expressly” says are protected under the section of law Trump is charged.
“Finally, the defendant’s half-hearted arguments” against conspiracy charges “likewise lack merit.”
Here’s some background on the Supreme Court ruling on which Trump is trying to leverage his case for dismissal:
Trump thinks comments about sending military after ‘enemy from within’ on election day were ‘nice’
Donald Trump has defended his chilling comments about sending the military after US citizens who disagree with him on election day, claiming he thought he was actually being “nice.”
At a town hall event with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner in Georgia recorded on Tuesday, Trump was asked about the remarks he had made in a sit-down interview with the network’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.
Read on to see what he had to say when confronted with his remarks, widely understood as fascist. The full town hall will be played on Fox News at 11am ET — we’ll bring you the highlights.
Here’s Rhian Lubin’s report.
Cruz scolded by Democratic Senate challenger for laughing at Jan 6 comment during heated debate
Here’s James Liddell with more on Colin Allred’s fiery debate stage attacks on Lyin’ Ted.
Nebraska Supreme Court tells state to implement new law allowing former felons to vote
The Nebraska Supreme Court orders the secretary of state to immediately carry out a new state law that gives people convicted of felony crimes their right to vote back once they complete their sentence.
This could be a very big deal in a state with tight races on November 5.
Rufus Wainwright ‘mortified’ Trump played ‘Hallelujah’ at town hall
The admired singer-songwriter has said it amounts to “blasphemy” that Trump played his version of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” at his bizarre collective singalong in Oaks, Pennsylvania, this week.
Josh Marcus has more on Wainwright’s understandable outrage.
Why Trump is willing to pay a fortune to host a rally at Madison Square Garden
The Republican candidate was trounced in his birth state in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections but there are still a number of reasons why he might want to try to pack out the iconic New York venue, writes Josh Marcus.
Exclusive: Half of Latino voters say immigration will be crucial to their vote
A majority of Hispanic voters believe there is a crisis at the US southern border and the candidates’ stances on immigration will be key in how they decide to cast their vote.
Alicja Hagopian has more.
Nancy Pelosi compares saying Trump’s name to swearing
The former Houser speaker says she considers Donald Trump’s name a swear word and, because she is Catholic, refuses to let it cross her lips.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
