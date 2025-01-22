Barron Trump’s tailor gushes over ‘hospitable’ first son’s ‘dry sense of humor’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barron Trump’s tailor praised the 18-year-old’s smarts, personality and fashion knowledge as he gushed about the president’s youngest son who has become a favorite among the MAGA following.

“He’s this super-bright kid. He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just very fascinating to talk to,” tailor Nathan Pearce said.

Barron was cheered loudly during a rally on Monday when introduced and was featured prominently in his father’s swearing-in. At the Capitol ceremony he wore a Bespoke suit as he stood next to his mother, Melania, near Donald as he took the oath of office.

The New York University freshman worked with Pearce Bespoke founder and CEO Nathan Pearce to find the perfect suit for the special occasion. The duo connected through social media influencer Justin Waller.

“Justin said he wanted to introduce me to Barron. Literally a week later I was on a flight down to Mar-a-Lago,” Nathan Pearce told Women’s Wear Daily.

Barron also flew down to Louisiana, where Pearce’s company is based, and reviewed linings, fabrics and buttons for his clothes, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Barron Trump arrives before his father’s second inauguration. The NYU student has a ‘dry sense of humor’ and is quite ‘intelligent,’ according to his tailor ( AP )

The NYU student boasted a dark blue suit and a matching tie at Monday’s ceremony. Hair slicked back above a blank expression, Barron stood out next to his seatmate, the overly-animated “First Buddy” Elon Musk.

The custom suitmaker said he has “thoroughly enjoyed” getting to know Barron over the last year or two.

“He’s hilarious. But as I said, he’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own. He can talk to them all day because he’s witty, smart and has a dry sense of humor,” Pearce added.

“You know what is another word I would say [about Barron]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be and hospitable,” Pearce said about Barron who constantly thanked him.

Pearce expressed gratitude that the president’s youngest son wanted to work with him. “I recognize that Barron Trump could be choosing from tailors all over the world, and he chose me and Pearce Bespoke. I’m super-grateful and super-proud of that,” Pearce said.

open image in gallery Social media users have pointed out that Barron Trump and Elon Musk brought very different ‘energy’ to the inauguration proceedings ( MSNBC )

At the inauguration in his new suit, Barron seemed to have no trouble talking to some of the world’s most influential people, having chatted with billionaire Jeff Bezos, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for half an hour at Trump’s Inauguration Day Luncheon, Reuters reported.

But it was Musk and Barron’s interactions that captured the attention of many.

Some social media users pointed out how the pair exuded drastically different vibes during the event.

“Who decided to put @elonmusk and Barron Trump beside of each other. The difference in energy is hilarious,” one social media user wrote. “Barron looked incredibly uncomfortable the entire time.”

“This is what cringe looks like,” another remarked. “As an introvert, completely relatable.”