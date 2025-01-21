Jeff Bezos locked in conversation with Barron Trump at inauguration luncheon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and other notable allies of President Donald Trump engaged in a lengthy conversation with 18-year-old Barron Trump on Inauguration Day.

Bezos, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senate Majority Leader John Thune all chatted with the New York University student for half an hour at Trump’s Inauguration Day Luncheon, Reuters journalist Bo Erickson reported.

Rubio was confirmed as Secretary of State by the US Senate just hours after his conversation with the 18-year-old.

Barron attended his father’s inauguration at the US Capitol on Monday alongside his mother Melania Trump, his siblings and their families.

open image in gallery Amazon founder Jeff Bezos raises his glass during a luncheon in honor of President Donald Trump following the inauguration ceremony, in Statuary Hall at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Also pictured are US Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and Barron Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 18-year-old reportedly helped his father’s campaign reach young men throughout the last year, including by persuading him to do an interview with the popular video game streamer Adin Ross and giving him a list of potential podcasts to appear on ahead of Election Day.

Trump ultimately gave interviews to creators like the Nelk Boys, Theo Von, Joe Rogan and Logan Paul throughout his third presidential campaign.

While Trump lost the overall youth vote to Vice President Kamala Harris, he beat her by two points among young men, according to NBC News exit polling.

open image in gallery Barron Trump and his family members watch on as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States ( EPA )

John Morgan, a former Democratic megadonor, even told Fox News he thinks Barron is “a lot smarter” than Harris’s campaign strategists after the Democrat failed to appear on many of the same podcasts Trump did.

“Look, if I’m running, I’m going on Joe Rogan, I’m living on Fox. That’s how you change minds,” Morgan said in November.

“It turns out, Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, ‘You need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,’” Morgan added.

Several tech giants attended Trump’s inauguration alongside Bezos, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Musk even spoke after Trump’s inauguration, giving a “salute” from the podium that many have compared to the “Sieg Heil" hand gesture used in Nazi Germany.

The multi-billionaire will lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is designed to slash federal spending through budget cuts and mass firings. Vivek Ramaswamy was also set to co-lead DOGE, but has since stepped down from the role, the White House announced on Monday.