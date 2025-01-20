Trump inauguration live: Trump prepares day one executive orders including ending birthright citizenship and ‘Gulf of America’
President-elect to be sworn-in at Capitol rotunda as freezing conditions blast Washington DC
Donald Trump will promise a “thrilling new era” for America in his inaugural address at the US Capitol on Monday after he is sworn-in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States.
Trump will become the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term, with the ceremony driven indoors for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 by the punishing sub-zero temperatures currently blasting Washington DC.
“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” the Republican will say, according to pre-released excerpts of his speech.
“A tide of change is sweeping the country.”
On day one, the president-elect has plans in place to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy, ending birthright citizenship, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted the incoming president and Melania Trump at the White House by saying: “Welcome home.”
More grumbling from members of Congress over seating arrangements
Here’s our report of some of the earlier griping about who gets to sit where today:
Last-minute plan to shift Trump’s inauguration indoors leaves lawmakers scrambling
Freezing weather threw inauguration plans into chaos
Governors are seated in overflow room as tech CEOs get prime spots
State governors appear to have been seated in the overflow room, Emancipation Hall, as priority is given to tech CEOs who are seated in the main Rotunda.
Watch: Former presidents arrive for ceremony
The Clintons, Bushes and Barack Obama arrive for the inauguration ceremony.
Watch: Pence arrives for inauguration
The tense relationship between the incoming president and his former vice president after January 6, 2021, has been a notable part of the past four years. Their animosity appeared to be swept under the rug at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and now Mike Pence is attending Donald Trump’s second inauguration.
Emancipation Hall looked very different shortly before the last inauguration
With Emancipation Hall acting as the overflow room for today’s indoor inauguration, HuffPost’s Igor Bobic notes that it looked very different just over four years ago before Joe Biden was sworn into office in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
