Trump inauguration live: Trump prepares day one executive orders including ending birthright citizenship and ‘Gulf of America’

President-elect to be sworn-in at Capitol rotunda as freezing conditions blast Washington DC

Oliver O'Connell
in Washington, D.C.
,Joe Sommerlad,Andrew Feinberg,Eric Garcia,John Bowden,Rhian Lubin,Ariana Baio,Richard Hall
Monday 20 January 2025 11:30 EST
‘Welcome home’: Joe Biden greets Donald Trump at White House

Donald Trump will promise a “thrilling new era” for America in his inaugural address at the US Capitol on Monday after he is sworn-in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States.

Trump will become the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term, with the ceremony driven indoors for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 by the punishing sub-zero temperatures currently blasting Washington DC.

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” the Republican will say, according to pre-released excerpts of his speech.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country.”

On day one, the president-elect has plans in place to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy, ending birthright citizenship, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted the incoming president and Melania Trump at the White House by saying: “Welcome home.”

TikTok CEO arrives at Capitol Rotunda for inauguration

Shou Zi Chew (C), the CEO of TikTok, arrives at Donald Trump’s inauguration
Shou Zi Chew (C), the CEO of TikTok, arrives at Donald Trump’s inauguration (via REUTERS)
Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:29

More grumbling from members of Congress over seating arrangements

Here’s our report of some of the earlier griping about who gets to sit where today:

Last-minute plan to shift Trump’s inauguration indoors leaves lawmakers scrambling

Freezing weather threw inauguration plans into chaos

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:27

Watch: Nine Supreme Court justices arrive at Rotunda

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:26

Governors are seated in overflow room as tech CEOs get prime spots

State governors appear to have been seated in the overflow room, Emancipation Hall, as priority is given to tech CEOs who are seated in the main Rotunda.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:24

Watch: Former presidents arrive for ceremony

The Clintons, Bushes and Barack Obama arrive for the inauguration ceremony.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:21

Watch LIVE: Donald Trump’s inauguration as 47th US president

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:15

In pictures: Trump allies (and some foes) await ceremony

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. awaits the start of the inauguration ceremony
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. awaits the start of the inauguration ceremony (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) (Getty Images)
CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Space X and Tesla head Elon Musk
CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Space X and Tesla head Elon Musk (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., center, with boxer Jake Paul and wrestler Logan Paul
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., center, with boxer Jake Paul and wrestler Logan Paul (via REUTERS)
People take their seats in the Rotunda
People take their seats in the Rotunda (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:14

Watch: Pence arrives for inauguration

The tense relationship between the incoming president and his former vice president after January 6, 2021, has been a notable part of the past four years. Their animosity appeared to be swept under the rug at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and now Mike Pence is attending Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:09

Watch: Biden and Trump arrive at US Capitol

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:06

Emancipation Hall looked very different shortly before the last inauguration

With Emancipation Hall acting as the overflow room for today’s indoor inauguration, HuffPost’s Igor Bobic notes that it looked very different just over four years ago before Joe Biden was sworn into office in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:05

