Plans for media ‘accountability’ ‘Charlie Kirk Act’ go viral on X after shooting

Public demand is surging to reinstate a Cold War-era media “accountability” law in response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with a petition calling for its revival gathering over 5,000 signatures in just 13 hours.

In the wake of 31-year-old Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University and the arrest of the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a groundswell of public demand has emerged to revive the Smith‑Mundt Act, a U.S. law once intended to limit the dissemination of propaganda, under a new name: the “Charlie Kirk Act.”

The push intensified after a TikTok by Ellie May, a self‑identified supporter of President Donald Trump, went viral, receiving over 1.9 million views on X after fellow MAGA supporter Nuke Taco shared it with her 89,100 followers.

In that video, May accused mainstream media of spreading lies and hateful rhetoric, holding them responsible for Kirk’s death, allegedly due to misinformation and conspiracy theories that spread rapidly across social media platforms.

AI‑generated images and false claims misidentifying the suspect were among the content circulated, some of which gained additional reach via Grok, X’s AI chatbot. It reportedly acknowledged errors only after several false posts had already gone viral.

open image in gallery MAGA supporter Ellie May is calling on President Donald Trump to reinstate the Cold War-era Smith‑Mundt Act after Charlie Kirk's death ( Getty Images/TikTok/@official_elly_may )

Largely reading from the Change.org petition she created, May claimed media outlets regularly label people as “fascists,” “Nazis,” “white supremacists,” or “bigots” without evidence, contributing to public hostility. She argued that accountability should extend beyond traditional news outlets to include content creators who disseminate propaganda and half‑truths online.

“Each violation should be subject to a fine amounting to at least 35 percent of the company's value,” May read from the online proposal she wrote. “Baseless accusations, such as labeling individuals as bigots, fascists, or racist, without verifiable proof, tarnish reputations and endanger lives. Such acts should not be tolerated and must invite strict accountability measures.”

Her petition, which has 5,000 signatures in less than a day since its launch, also includes the proposal of “stringent penalties for social media companies that censor information unfairly.”

May called on Trump in her video to restore the Smith‑Mundt Act, which she claimed was abolished in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden, and to rename it in Kirk’s honor.

open image in gallery May’s proposal also includes severe penalties for social media companies that engage in censorship or allow unverified defamatory labels ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Obama did not abolish the Smith-Mundt Act. Instead, his administration oversaw the passage of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which amended parts of the original law.

The original 1948 act created a ban on the domestic dissemination of informational materials produced by the U.S. government for foreign audiences, like those from the Voice of America. The amendment, becoming effective on July 1, 2013, removed the domestic distribution ban on U.S. government-produced media intended for foreign audiences.

May also posted a follow-up video to X on Saturday addressing backlash she received for allegedly promoting media “censorship,” captioning the post, “Do not put words in my mouth that I didn’t say.”

“So here's what we're not going to do: We're not going to conflate what I said with your feelings,” May said. “I'm not calling for censorship, I'm calling for media organizations to be held accountable for the ignorant s–t that they say.”

May took a specific issue with reports suggesting Robinson was a MAGA-aligned, ultra-conservative Republican. According to May, this claim is entirely unfounded. She cited several pieces of evidence to counter the narrative, including shell casings reportedly engraved with liberal slogans, statements from the shooter’s friends claiming he leaned left, and a Halloween costume in which the shooter was dressed as someone "riding" Trump while accompanied by a person dressed as a “Trump Hunter.”

“That’s not a Trump supporter,” May said.

She also accused the media of circulating AI-doctored photos related to Robinson’s political views. These included images of the shooter in MAGA apparel and allegedly fabricated screenshots showing donations to pro-Trump causes, which May insisted are entirely fake.

“That photo does not f***ing exist,” she said.

The Independent has contacted May and representatives for the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, vowed Friday to continue his legacy by advancing the right-wing movement he founded in an emotional tribute from Phoenix, Arizona.

As she addressed supporters, Erika, who is also the mother of their two young children, promised to grow Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization her husband started, into “the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

Robinson is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail. He is expected to be formally charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

Aggravated murder is a capital felony under Utah law, which means if convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.