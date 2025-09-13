Oxford Union’s incoming president to face disciplinary proceedings, society says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Oxford Union has said its incoming president will face disciplinary proceedings after he sent messages celebrating the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

George Abaraonye, a student at Oxford University who became president-elect of the union after a vote earlier this year, posted several comments online appearing to celebrate what happened.

Father-of-two Mr Kirk, 31, a Donald Trump ally and co-founder and chief executive of the youth right-wing organisation Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University show on Wednesday, in what authorities called a political assassination.

The Times reported that in one message to fellow students in a WhatsApp chat, Mr Abaraonye wrote “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f****** go”, while another on his Instagram account read: “Charlie Kirk got shot loool.”

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday the world-famous debating society said: “The Oxford Union has already issued a statement condemning the president-elect’s inappropriate remarks.

“We emphasise that these are his personal views and not those of the union, nor do they represent the values of our institution.

“At the same time, we are deeply disturbed by and strongly condemn the racial abuse and threats that George has faced in response.

“No individual should ever be attacked because of the colour of their skin or the community they come from. Threats to his life are abhorrent.

“Such rhetoric has no place online, or anywhere in society.

“The Oxford Union has always been one of the world’s foremost defenders of free speech. We will continue to defend freedom of expression in all its forms.

“But free speech cannot and will not come at the expense of violence, intimidation or hate.

“The Oxford Union does not possess executive powers to summarily dismiss a president-elect.

“However, the complaints filed against the president-elect have been forwarded for disciplinary proceedings and will be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

“Our duty is to demonstrate to our members, the university community, alumni and the wider public that disagreement must be expressed through debate and dialogue, not through abuse or threats.

“That is the tradition we uphold and it is the standard we will continue to set.”

Mr Kirk and Mr Abaraonye, a politics, philosophy and economics student, met during a debate on “toxic masculinity” held by the Oxford Union – which is primarily for students and staff at the university – in May.

The pair disagreed throughout the debate but the conversation remained civil.

Describing itself as “the most prestigious debating society in the world”, the Oxford Union was founded in 1823 and counts historical figures including Malcolm X among those to have attended its discussions.

US President Mr Trump paid tribute to Mr Kirk as a “martyr for truth and freedom” after the shooting, while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other leading UK politicians expressed condolences online.

An Oxford University spokeswoman said: “The Oxford Union is independent of the university.

“We deplore comments appearing to endorse violence – they are unacceptable and entirely contrary to the values of our community.”