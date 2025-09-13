Office Depot says worker who refused to print Charlie Kirk poster has been fired

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Office Depot worker who was seen in a video apparently refusing to print a poster of the assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk for a vigil has been fired, according to the retailer.

“Upon learning of the incident, we immediately reached out to the customer to address their concerns and seek to fulfill their order to their satisfaction,” the company said in a statement on X. “We have also launched an immediate internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organization.”

The incident in question took place Friday afternoon at an Office Depot location in Portage, Michigan.

In a video of the incident shared by Kelly Sackett, chairwoman of the Kalamazoo County Republican Party, an Office Depot worker can be heard saying, “We don’t print propaganda. It’s propaganda, I’m sorry. We don’t print that here.”

“This is for a prayer tonight, for a prayer vigil,” one of the individuals trying to print the poster says in response.

open image in gallery Employees at store refused to print poster of Kirk for prayer vigil at local park, claiming it was ‘propaganda’ and violation of company policy, local GOP says ( WWMT )

Matthew DePerno, a lawyer representing the party, told The Independent that the confrontation occurred when a group of youth GOP leaders attempted to organize a vigil in honor of Kirk.

DePerno, who personally knew Kirk, said the late activist was a positive force who recruited numerous young people to conservative politics with regular events at college campuses like the one where Kirk was fatally shot in Utah this week.

The lawyer called it “outrageous” that a major chain would prevent someone from printing a simple poster featuring Kirk’s name and date of birth.

“These kids wanted to be involved in the event, in the prayer vigil, and Office Depot should not have told them that this was political propaganda or refused to print it,” DePerno said.

“They hired employees who displayed and pushed their own politics on customers.”

open image in gallery Despite Office Depot incident, local organizers later printed Kirk poster elsewhere and held vigil in Kalamazoo park ( WWMT )

The lawyer added that when he called Office Depot customer service, he was routed to a call center outside the U.S. and told company policy prevented printing such posters, even though DePerno said the local GOP has used Office Depot to print past political materials like posters and yard signs.

The group then went to a FedEx store and printed their posters, which were used for a vigil event in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Friday evening.

Multiple employees were involved in the decision to deny printing the poster, and DePerno hopes they also face accountability.

“We wanted a message of unity,” organizer Dayne Webb, youth chair of the Kalamazoo Young Republican Party, said at the vigil event, WWMT reports. “You know that’s what Charlie was all about, is bringing people together, no matter if they disagreed or agreed. At this time when people want to turn to violence, or turn to divisiveness, and demonize the other side, we can’t do that.”

“Despite everything, the vigil happened and it was beautiful,” Webb later wrote on Facebook, sharing a link to the news story about the Office Depot incident.