Tyler Robinson’s grandmother says their entire family are Republicans: ‘I don’t know a single Democrat’

The grandmother of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who allegedly shot Charlie Kirk, spoke out for the first time Friday, claiming there’s no way her quiet and reserved grandson killed the conservative activist.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Debbie Robinson, 69, claimed she “never” heard Tyler Robinson discussing politics despite his father’s support for President Donald Trump, whom Tyler Robinson dressed as for Halloween in 2017.

“My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump,” Debbie Robinson told the outlet. “Most of my family members are Republican. I don't know any single one who’s a Democrat. I'm just so confused.”

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Tuesday during an outdoor Turning Point USA event called "The American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University in Orem. The shooting happened roughly 20 minutes after the event began, in front of a crowd of around 3,000 attendees.

Law enforcement sources told the Daily Mail that it was Matt Robinson, Tyler Robinson’s father and a member of the family-run construction business, who reported his son to authorities.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson never handled or owned a gun, his grandma, Debbie Robinson, claims ( FBI )

Debbie Robinson said her son has not returned her calls since news broke identifying Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Kirk’s assassination.

Still, she firmly rejects the idea that her grandson could be involved, claiming she has never seen him handle a gun, let alone possess one.

“I don't think he ever shot a gun, to tell you the truth,” she said. “He doesn't hunt, he's never liked anything like that. I know he doesn't own any guns.”

“There's just no way he could have been that good of a shot,” Debbie Robinson added.

Tyler Robinson allegedly left behind ammunition engraved with cryptic messages referencing fascism, video games, and obscure internet memes, officials said Friday.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk, 32, was shot and killed at an outdoor event Tuesday at Utah Valley University ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, investigators discovered inscriptions on at least four shell casings linked to him. One casing reportedly read, “Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓↓↓,” a phrase believed to reference a video game often interpreted as satirical toward fascist ideology.

The casings were found alongside a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle equipped with a scope. Authorities said the weapon was recovered from a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus, wrapped in a dark-colored towel.

Debbie Robinson also refuted reports that her grandson could have had issues with his mental health, calling him “just a very shy, good kid.”

“There's no way he could be violent,” she said. “There's absolutely no way that he did that.”

'I've watched that child grow up, and I can't imagine that it would ever, ever, ever be him. And I'm not just saying that as his grandma. It's just knowing him as I do,” Debbie Robinson continued.

However, authorities say Tyler Robinson had become more politically engaged in recent years. According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Tyler Robinson spoke with a family member about Kirk’s upcoming visit to Utah Valley University, expressing a strong dislike for Kirk and his views.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson’s grandma descibed him as shy and quiet ( Reuters )

At a recent family dinner, Tyler Robinson allegedly criticized Kirk as being "full of hate and spreading hate."

Investigators also spoke with Tyler Robinson’s roommate, who reported that he made a joke on Discord referencing the shooting. The roommate provided messages allegedly from Tyler Robinson that mentioned engraved bullets and retrieving a rifle from a hidden location.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting.

During a Thursday night press conference, officials stated that Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if found guilty.