The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A bevy of false claims flooded social media after Wednesday’s fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at an event in Orem, Utah. Two days later, law enforcement arrested and publicly identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect.

The online reaction followed a well-trodden pattern of conspiracy theories and misinformation, often seen after major breaking news events, when the facts are not yet well-established.

Some of the earliest online misinformation incorrectly identified the shooter, well before officials had released any information about the suspect.

More claims were posted Thursday and Friday, presenting old videos and photos as recent footage of the shooter and erroneously reporting on Robinson's background.

Here's a look at the facts.

open image in gallery A wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria ( AFP via Getty Images )

The claim: Robinson is a registered Republican

This is false. Utah records say Robinson was registered as a voter, but not affiliated with either political party. His voter status is inactive, meaning he did not vote in two regular general elections after receiving a notice from his county clerk.

According to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Robinson's family said he had become “more political in recent years” and had criticized Kirk, mentioning that he was due to appear at an event in Utah and saying “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

Cox said that ammunition found at the scene was engraved with taunting, anti-fascist and meme culture messaging.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk ( Utah Governor's Office )

The claim: Robinson is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America

This is false. Priscilla Yeverino, spokesperson for the group, confirmed that “we have no members in DSA named Tyler Robinson anywhere in the country.”

A photo of a person who bears a resemblance to Robinson wearing a Salt Lake City DSA shirt with the slogan “bee the change” has been used to support this claim. Yeverino declined to confirm that person's identity “for this person's privacy and safety.”

Prior to Robinson’s arrest, many on social media were quick to assume the shooter was a Democrat and prominent conservative figures, including President Donald Trump, blamed liberal politics for Kirk’s death.

The claim: A video of a man running toward a parking lot shows the shooter escaping

This is false. The video was filmed on July 28, more than a month before Kirk was shot and began spreading before Robinson was arrested.

It shows Dakota Hawver, the suspected gunman who killed three people and injured three others at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, running from the front of the resort in the direction of its front parking lot. Multiple local news networks published the footage after the Reno shooting.

Hawver was shot by police and died in the hospital days later.

A version of the misrepresented video included a caption falsely stating: “video shows Charlie Kirk's real shooter escaping.”

The claim: Democrats opposed a moment of prayer for Kirk in the House

This is misleading. On Wednesday, the House observed a “moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk and his family” at the request of Speaker Mike Johnson. A subsequent request for a “moment of prayer out loud” elicited vocal objections and chaos on the House floor.

Footage shows members standing silently for about 30 seconds. Johnson then bangs his gavel and Rep. Lauren Boebert says that “silent prayers get silent results” before requesting that someone lead a spoken prayer as well. An audible “no” can be heard in response, among other protests.

Shouting continues for about a minute, requiring Johnson to bang his gavel and state, “the House will be in order” several times. In the commotion, Johnson also says: “We will join for prayer right after this, OK?”

Many posts claiming that Democrats had opposed a moment of prayer for Kirk shared clips that omitted Johnson's initial request and the ensuing silence.

open image in gallery Police stand outside a residence in Washington, Utah, associated with Tyler Robinson ( Reuters )

The claim: The shooter was identified as Michael Mallinson or George Zinn.

This is false. Robinson was named as the suspected shooter on Friday. Others, including Mallinson and Zinn, were misidentified as the shooter as authorities searched for a suspect.

Mallinson is a 77-year-old Toronto resident who told the CBC that he found out he had been wrongly accused after waking up from a nap and receiving a panicked call from his daughter telling him to delete his social media accounts. He said that before the shooting he had “never heard of Charlie Kirk.”

Mallinson bears a resemblance to a man named George Zinn, who was filmed being dragged away handcuffed by two officers. The video spread widely on social media after the shooting.

The Utah Public Safety Department said in a statement that it “initially took in George Zinn as a suspect,” but that he was later released and charged with obstruction. The statement said Zinn, as well as a second person who was taken into custody and released after interrogation, has “no current ties to the shooting.”