MTG appears to send cryptic message to Trump warning him about ‘one of the worst mistakes’ he will make
The Georgia congresswoman and Trump have differed on several issues, including how to handle H-1B visas
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to send a cryptic message to President Donald Trump, warning him about “one of the worst mistakes” he will make.
The firebrand Georgia Republican, who was once a loyal ally of Trump, has been in a public feud with the president in recent weeks over issues including foreign policy and affordability.
She has become so fed up with Washington that she announced her resignation from Congress, effective January 2026, telling Americans, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.” Greene will still qualify for her pension.
In an X post Friday morning, Greene talked about empty promises.
“One of the worst mistakes you can ever make is over promise and under deliver,” she said. “It will leave people furious to the point they won’t even appreciate the good things they received. Big promises have and still are being made…”
The Independent has reached out to a representative of Greene for comment.
Greene didn’t name anyone in the post or reference any particular issue, but it comes after Trump ranted on social media about immigration.
Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday, “Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many.”
“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!” the president said.
Trump’s message against immigrants, including those living in the U.S. legally, comes after two National Guard members were shot, one fatally, in Washington, D.C., allegedly by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
In response to the attack, Trump ordered a "rigorous reexamination" of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "a country of concern.”
While both Trump and Greene have hardline views on immigration, they differ when it comes to H-1B visas, a legal route for highly-skilled foreign workers to live in the U.S.
Greene announced on X earlier this month that she was introducing a bill to “END the mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H1B program.”
But Trump has defended the program, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “you also do have to bring in talent,” days before Greene’s announcement.
When Ingraham argued that there are “plenty” of talented people already in the U.S., Trump said, “You don’t have certain talents.”
In a statement announcing her resignation, Greene mentioned her opposing stance to Trump on H-1B visas.
“Through it all, I never changed or went back on my campaign promises and only disagreed in a few areas like my stance against H1-Bs replacing American jobs, Al state moratoriums, debt for life 50 year mortgage scams, standing strongly against all involvement in foreign wars, and demanding the release of the Epstein files,” the congresswoman said.
Greene was also one of the few House Republicans who initially pushed to release government files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before Trump gave his party his blessing to support the effort.
