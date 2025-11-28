National Guard shooting suspect has charges upgraded as second victim fights for life – Live
Rahmanullah Lakanwal facing further charges after Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from ‘mortal wound’ sustained in Wednesday’s attack. Fellow Guard Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still in a criticial condition in hospital
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has announced that National Guard shooting suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal will face a first-degree murder charge after Sarah Beckstrom, one of the soldiers wounded in the “savage” gun attack on a Metro station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, died of her injuries.
Lakanwal was previously charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
President Donald Trump announced Beckstrom’s death at a Thanksgiving press conference Thursday evening, calling her a “highly respected, young, magnificent person” and “outstanding in every way.”
“She’s just passed away,” the president said. “She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now. She was savagely attacked, she’s dead now.”
Andrew Wolfe, the other Guard shot in the incident, is still “fighting for his life” and “in very bad shape,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’ll get better news with respect to him.”
Lakanwal, the suspected shooter, is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. in September 2021. He was living in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children and working as a delivery driver, according to officials.
Trump administration has not ruled out deporting suspect's family
Asked whether his administration is considering deporting the family of the man accused of gunning down two National Guard service members, Donald Trump said he is “looking at that right now.”
“Well, we’re looking at that right now,” he said Thursday. “We’re looking at the whole situation with family.”
Lakanwal, 29, is believed to have arrived in the United States in 2021 during Joe Biden’s administration and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum in April 2025 under the Trump administration.
He had previously worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, according to CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Lakanwa was believed to have been living in Bellingham, Washington with his wife and five children and working as a delivery driver, according to officials.
Law enforcement officials have not publicly identified a motive for the shooting or what compelled him to drive across the country to allegedly attack National Guard members.
White House social media account labels Trump's latest anti-immigrant rant 'one of the most important messages ever'
Trump’s vitriolic late-night Thanksgiving message on Truth Social unloaded on Governor Tim Walz (whom the president called a highly offensive slur for people with intellectual disabilities), claimed Somalians are roaming streets looking for “prey” and vowed to impose sweeping restrictions on immigration.
A social media account serving as the White House rapid response communications channel called the rant “one of the most important messages ever” from the president.
West Virginia flies flags at half-staff following death of National Guard service member
Flags in West Virginia are flying at at half-staff and the state is holding a moment of silence or prayer at 2:15 p.m. ET in honor of West Virginia Guard members Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe.
“These two West Virginia heroes were serving our country and protecting our nation’s capital when they were maliciously attacked,” Governor Patrick Morrisey said Friday.
National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom volunteered to work in DC over Thanksgiving
Sarah Beckstrom, the 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard member killed in Wednesday’s attack, had volunteered to work in DC over Thanksgiving, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“She volunteered, as did many of those guardsmen and women, so other people could be home with their families, yet now their families are in hospital rooms with them while they are fighting for their lives,” Bondi told Fox News Thursday.
Beckstrom, of Summersville, West Virginia, first began her service on June 26, 2023, and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announces upgraded charges against National Guard shooting suspect
As anticipated, Pirro has announced on Fox News this morning that Rahmanullah Lakanwal will face a first-degree murder charge, upgraded from three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, following the tragic death of Sarah Beckstrom.
Recap: Donald Trump announces National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom has died of injuries
If you’re just joining us, President Donald Trump announced last night that National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot outside of a Washington, D.C., Metro station in in a “savage” gun attack Wednesday, has died of her injuries.
“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023 outstanding in every way. She’s just passed away,” Trump said in a Thanksgiving call to service members from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, last night.
“She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now. She was savagely attacked, she’s dead now.”
Andrew Wolfe, the other soldier shot in the incident, is still “fighting for his life,” the president said, adding: “He’s in very bad shape... hopefully we’ll get better news with respect to him.”
Watch: Trump rebukes another female reporter at press conference for asking about vetting of shooter
‘Pray for my son’: Father’s plea for DC shooting victim fighting for life after fellow soldier’s death
Jason Wolfe, Andrew Wolfe’s father, asked people to “pray for my son” when he briefly spoke to the media.
Father’s plea for DC shooting victim fighting for life after fellow guardsman’s death
Marco Rubio: ‘My heart is heavy’
Here’s the secretary of state’s reaction to the sad news about Sarah Beckstrom, the 20-year-old National Guard soldier who has died of her injuries.
Pam Bondi pledges to pursue death penalty
Yesterday, Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced that Rahmanullah Lakanwal will be charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.
Sarah Beckstrom’s death now means a first-degree murder charge is likely to be added.
This is what the AG has had to say about the Justice Department’s intentions going forward.