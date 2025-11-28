Donald Trump announces death of National Guard member after Washington shooting

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has announced that National Guard shooting suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal will face a first-degree murder charge after Sarah Beckstrom, one of the soldiers wounded in the “savage” gun attack on a Metro station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, died of her injuries.

Lakanwal was previously charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

President Donald Trump announced Beckstrom’s death at a Thanksgiving press conference Thursday evening, calling her a “highly respected, young, magnificent person” and “outstanding in every way.”

“She’s just passed away,” the president said. “She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now. She was savagely attacked, she’s dead now.”

Andrew Wolfe, the other Guard shot in the incident, is still “fighting for his life” and “in very bad shape,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’ll get better news with respect to him.”

Lakanwal, the suspected shooter, is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. in September 2021. He was living in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children and working as a delivery driver, according to officials.