Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, announced Friday that she was resigning from Congress in a few months, telling Americans, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene, a once loyal ally to Donald Trump, had a public falling out with the presidentin recent weeks over her criticisms about healthcare and affordability. Most notably, she was one of the few House Republicans to initially call for the release of government files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an unpopular position in the GOP before others joined in on the effort, including Trump himself.

Read Greene’s full statement announcing her resignation here:

“I've always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I've always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in.

Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political Parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more.

open image in gallery Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, announced Friday that she was resigning from Congress in a few months ( Al Drago/Getty Images )

And the results are always the same.

No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.

The debt goes higher.

Corporate and global interests remain Washington's sweethearts.

American jobs continue to be replaced whether it's by illegal labor or legal labor by visas or just shipped overseas.

Small businesses continue to be swallowed by big corporations.

Americans' hard earned tax dollars always fund foreign wars, foreign aid, and foreign interests.

The spending power of the dollar continues to decline.

The average American family can no longer survive on a single bread winner's income as both parents must work in order to simply survive.

And today, many in my children's generation feel hopeless for their future and don't think they will ever realize the American dream, which breaks my heart.

I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First. I have one of the most conservative voting records in Congress defending the 1st amendment, 2nd amendment, unborn babies because I believe God creates life at conception, strong safe borders, I've fought against Covid tyrannical insanity and mandated mass vaccinations, and I've never voted to fund foreign wars.

open image in gallery Greene's resignation comes after a public falling out with President Donald Trump ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images )

However with almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined, we endured an 8 week shut down wrongly resulting in the House not working for the entire time, and we are entering campaign season which means all courage leaves and only safe campaign re-election mode is turned on.

During the longest shutdown in our nation's history, I raged against my own Speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save American healthcare and protect Americans from outrageous overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies. The House should have been in session working everyday to fix this disaster, but instead America was forced fed disgusting political drama once again from both sides of the aisle.

My bills which reflect many of President Trump's Executive Orders like calling for a new census counting Americans only to draw new districts, making English the official language of the U.S., making it a felony to medically trans a minor, and other bills like eliminating capital gains taxes on the sale of your home and eliminating H1-B visas just sit collecting dust. That's how it is for most members of Congress's bills, the Speaker never brings them to the floor for a vote.

Many common Americans are no longer easily convinced by paid political propaganda spokespersons and consultants on TV and paid shills on social media obediently serving with cult-like conviction to force others to swallow the political party talking points.

Because they know how much credit card debt they have, they know how much their own bills have gone up over the past 5 years, they actually do their own grocery shopping and know food cost too much, their rent has increasingly gone up, they have been outbid by corporate asset managers too many times when they put in an offer to buy a house, they have been laid off after being forced to train their visa holding replacement, the college degree they were told to earn only left them in debt with no big six figure salary, they see more homeless people than ever on their own community streets, they can't afford health insurance or practically any insurance, and they just aren't stupid.

These are the people I represent and love because that is who all of my family and friends are, common Americans.

I have been blessed to represent the 14th district of Georgia for 5 years, which is filled with some of the most wonderful kind hearted God fearing patriotic hard working people you will ever meet. Good regular common Americans.

open image in gallery A once loyal ally of Trump, Greene has recently criticized the president over healthcare and affordability, while breaking with him on the release of the Epstein files ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

I've worked hard to bring tax payer dollars back home to help district needs, I impeached Biden's Secretary of Homeland after watching my constituents die as he facilitated the dangerous open border invasion into America, and led the effort to defund hard left politically biased NPR, PBS, and the corrupt USAID as the Chair of the DOGE Subcommittee.

I have fought harder than almost any other elected Republican to elect Donald Trump and Republicans to power, traveling the country for years, spending millions of my own money, missing precious time with my family that I can never get back, and showing up in places like outside the New York Courthouse in Collect Pond Park against a raging leftist mob as Trump faced Democrat lawfare. Meanwhile most of the Establishment Republicans, who secretly hate him and who stabbed him in the back and never defended him against anything, have all been welcomed in after the election.

And I will never forget the day I had to leave my mother's side as my father had brain surgery to remove cancerous tumors in order to fly to Washington D.C. to defend President Trump and vote NO against the Democrat's second impeachment in 2021. My poor father and my poor mother, it was way too much.

Through it all, I never changed or went back on my campaign promises and only disagreed in a few areas like my stance against H1-Bs replacing American jobs, Al state moratoriums, debt for life 50 year mortgage scams, standing strongly against all involvement in foreign wars, and demanding the release of the Epstein files. Other than that my voting record has been solidly with my party and the President.

Loyalty should be a two way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest because our job title is literally, "Representative."

America First should mean America First and only Americans First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government.

Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.

However, while yes hurtful, my heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence.

You see, I have never valued power, titles, or attention in spite of all the wrong assumptions about me. I do not cling to those things because they are meaningless and empty traps that hold too many people in Washington. I believe in term limits and do not think Congress should be a lifelong career or an assisted living facility.

open image in gallery 'I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,' Greene told Americans ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

My only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America First, and I have fought against Democrat's damaging policies like the Green New Deal, wide open deadly unsafe border policies, and the trans agenda on children and against women.

With that has brought years of nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies about me, that most people could never withstand even for a day.

It has been unfair and wrong, not only to me and especially my family, but to my district as well.

I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms. And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.

It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.

If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can't even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.

There is no ‘plan to save the world’ or insane 4D chess game being played.

When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington's machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I'll be here by their side to rebuild it.

Until then I'm going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead.

I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene