Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will sit out of the race to find her replacement, refusing to endorse any candidate ahead of Georgia’s special election.

Greene announced last Friday that she will resign from Congress early next year following her public feud with President Donald Trump.

The congresswoman was once a fervent supporter of Trump until recent weeks, when she broke away from him on issues including foreign policy and affordability. Greene was also one of the few House Republicans who initially pushed to release government files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before Trump gave his party his blessing to support the effort.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she wrote in a statement. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

On Monday, Greene took to X to announce that she will not be endorsing a replacement for her seat, which will be vacant after January 5, 2026.

“Looking ahead towards the Special Election for my Congressional seat, I will not be endorsing anyone out of respect to my district,” Greene wrote. “I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative.”

The congresswoman then cautioned: “So anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth.”

A special election for Greene’s seat won’t be scheduled until after she leaves Congress.

Trump said on Truth Social over the weekend that Greene would’ve had “no chance of winning” the Republican primary if she had decided to run for re-election next year.

The president said that Greene “not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’”

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky…did not help her,” Trump added.

Representative Thomas Massie, along with Democratic congressman Ro Khanna of California, led the successful effort to force a House vote on releasing the Epstein files. Trump had initially opposed releasing the files, but following growing support from Republicans for Massie and Khanna’s bill, the president reversed course and ultimately signed the legislation. Trump had the power all along to release the files without congressional approval.

Despite his insults of Greene, Trump ended on a sweeter note, writing in his post, “I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”