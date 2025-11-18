Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation compelling the Department of Justice to make public all of its files on the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. But when, or if, the files will ultimately be released remains unclear.

While the vote itself might indicate a unified effort, the road to it reveals anything but. The House vote came only after Republican leadership had initially blocked the legislation, prompting Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to introduce the discharge petition, which gained its crucial 218th vote last week when Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona — who won a special election back on Sept. 23 — was finally sworn in after delays in part due to the government shutdown.

That forced the hand of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had for months been stalling the action at the urging of President Donald Trump. Then Trump, over the weekend — in a 180-degree turn from his stance that the Epstein case and the pleas of his victims for public disclosure were merely a “Democrat hoax” — suddenly urged Republicans to pass the measure and said he would sign it if also passed in the Senate.

Still, the Tuesday discharge vote is just the first step in what could be a long process before any files are made public.

There is now a question of when and how the Senate will vote on the legislation after Trump bolstered it. And then there is the matter of Trump having called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation into Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with prominent Democrats. Which she promptly did.

open image in gallery Rep. Ro Khanna, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Rep. Thomas Massie stand alongside survivors of Jeffrey Epstein to encourage lawmakers to vote ‘yes’ on Epstein files release ( Getty Images )

Specifically, Trump named former President Bill Clinton, Democratic donor and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and ex-Harvard president and Treasure Secretary Larry Summers as alleged associates of Epstein, which could make the release of the complete files more complicated as the Trump administration could claim the investigation is open by the Justice Department.

The legislation calls on the DOJ to publicly disclose all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative material related to Epstein and his partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Until Trump finally reversed himself and said that Republicans should vote to release the files, only three Republicans — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado — had signed the discharge petition.

Johnson opposed a vote on Epstein files and on Tuesday, told reporters that he hoped the Senate would change the legislation once it passes the House.

“This should have been done in a much more careful manner and it was not,” Johnson said, calling it a “raw and obvious political exercise.”

But discharge petitions allow for individual members to get around congressional leadership and force a vote if it receives a majority of signatures.

open image in gallery US Representative Adelita Grijalva (L), Democrat of Arizona, and US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R), Republican of Louisiana, speak to the press after she was sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 12, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

For months, it languished after Democrat Adelita Grijalva won a special election in Arizona’s 7th district in September to replace her her late father. Johnson finally swore in Grijalva last week and Grijalva immediately signed the petition, which allowed it to be filed.

But the vote threatened to tear apart the Republican caucus. Trump had played a game of phone tag with Mace, who is running for governor but as a rape survivor wanted the files released.

It also led to Trump un-endorsing Greene, once his biggest defenders in Congress, and him calling her a “tratior.” Ahead of the vote, Greene said that she hoped the Department of Justice would not stall the release of names in the files.

“The real test will be will the Department of Justice release the files, or will it all remain tied up in investigations,” Greene said at a press conference before the vote.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump, who at one point considered Epstein a friend before a supposed falling out, said he would declassify information related to Epstein, a known predator of teenage girls who died in police custody during Trump’s first tenure in the White House. Trump’s future Vice President JD Vance did the same.

Many on the right had hoped that the declassified files would reveal many Democrats friendly with Epstein, a wealthy financier who obtained his money by mysterious means, had been complicit in his trafficking ring.

But in July, the Justice Department and the FBI released a two-page memo saying that Epstein did not have a “client list” and he likely killed himself. The memo caused a row on the right, including among many of the manosphere podcasters who had backed Trump in the 2024 election.

Up until then, Johnson had opposed releasing the files on the grounds that it could reveal the identities of many of the victims. But many survivors of Epstein and Maxwell lobbied Congress to declassify files related to Epstein.

The legislation will now head to the Senate, but there is no guarantee that it will pass.