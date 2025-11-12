Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump supporters are furious over recent comments from the president suggesting immigrant workers are needed to fill certain high-skill roles that he believes many Americans wouldn’t be qualified for.

In an interview on Monday with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, President Trump said the U.S. economy has to “bring in talent” in some cases on the H-1B specialist visa program, which is popular in the tech world.

When Ingraham pressed Trump that there were “talented people” in America companies could hire, the president batted down her comments.

“No you don’t,” he said. “You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory and we’re going to make missiles.’”

The remarks have enraged MAGA supporters online who saw the president’s stance as a betrayal of his “America First” agenda to prioritize U.S. workers.

open image in gallery President Trump angered his base this week with comments claiming foreign workers were needed to fill certain jobs for which Americans lack the skills ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“This is insane—we are going to lose the mid-terms so badly,” Anthony Sabatini, a vocal pro-Trump county commissioner in Florida with a large online following, wrote on Tuesday on X, where the president’s remarks quickly went viral.

“We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests.”

“Trump broke everyone's heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B's,” added right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich in an X post.

open image in gallery H-1B visas have divided the Trump coalition, with many of the president’s newfound supporters in the tech world continuing to advocate for the sector’s use of the program, while others with more anti-immigration or protectionist views want to prioritize American workers first ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

MAGA members of the general public also voiced their shock at Trump, who has built a political career on a hardline anti-immigration stance.

“Americans train their H1B replacements everyday,” wrote X user @FaithInElon. “The opposite can also happen. H1B can train their American replacement. Tell @realDonaldTrump America First means #AMERICANSFIRST.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Some in the president’s corner defended the need to seek international talent.

“You can be America First and also recognize there may be times that you can import talent from other countries that makes America stronger,” conservative commentator Scott Jennings said in a panel discussion on CNN on Tuesday night. “We’ve done that for decades.”

As The Independent has reported, Trump has changed his position on H-1B visas numerous times over the years, first vowing to end the program, then committing in 2024 to expand it, part of the Republican’s campaign to woo prominent tech figures to his coalition.

open image in gallery President Trump has swung between calls to restrict or end H-1B visa applications and promises to keep the program over the course of his political career ( AP )

The program has long been politically divisive within and beyond the Republican party, with some seeing the H-1B system as a way to lure top talent to the U.S., while others see companies including major tech firms seeking a way to undercut U.S. labor with cheaper foreign hires who are stuck in a visa program where they have little leverage to negotiate better pay.

In office, Trump has sought to shift the program to more highly paid specialists, increase worksite compliance inspections, restrict contracting, and signed a proclamation initiating a bruising $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications.

These changes have prompted some companies such as Walmart to stop H-1B hiring altogether, while the Chamber of Commerce has sued to challenge the fee provision.

Wall Street firms, another key user of H-1B workers, have responded in part by hiring more aggressively inside of India, a country that typically supplies large numbers of H-1B workers to the U.S.

China, meanwhile, has launched an H-1B-style program to compete for talent that would normally be bound for American companies.