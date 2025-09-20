Trump demands $100,000 fee for coveted tech-centric H-1B work visas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applicants.

H-1B visas are designed to bring highly skilled foreign workers to the U.S. for jobs that are deemed difficult to fill, particularly in the tech sector. Since 2012, about 60 percent of all H-1B visas have gone to workers in computer-related jobs, according to the Pew Research Center.

At the Friday afternoon signing, Trump told reporters, “We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that's what's going to happen.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also noted the fee will be required annually.

"Everyone's going to be happy, and we're going to be able to keep people in our country that are going to be very productive people,” Trump said. “And in many cases, these companies are going to pay a lot of money for that, and they're very happy about it.”

The new rule takes effect on Sunday and will remain in force for 12 months. A decision on whether to renew the executive order will be made 30 days after the H‑1B lottery.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday imposing a $100,000 annual fee for companies sponsoring H-1B visa applicants ( Getty Images )

Trump also signed an executive order creating the long-promised “Gold Card,” a green card–equivalent visa for foreigners who contribute $1 million to the United States in exchange for permanent residency.

The program offers expedited immigrant visas to individuals who make a “significant financial gift” of $1 million personally, or $2 million through a sponsoring corporation or similar entity acting on their behalf.

The Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Departments of State and Homeland Security, is tasked with implementing the program and allocating the funds to support American commerce and industry.

Trump framed the high cost as a way to ensure only the most exceptional talent would qualify, comparing the payment to a signing bonus in professional sports.

“It’s going to hopefully bring some great people to our country,” Trump said. “This way, a corporation – sort of like a signing bonus in baseball or football – a corporation will be able to get them to stay in the country."

Some in the tech world are already expressing concern about the move.

Deedy Das, a partner at the venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, called the decision “devastating news” on X.

“It creates disincentive to attract the world's smartest talent to the US,” Das wrote. “They have to pay a high education price and may now not be able to easily recoup it with a job. If the U.S. ceases to attract the best talent, it drastically reduces it's ability to innovate and grow the economy. It makes U.S.' global competitiveness a lot worse.”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, warned that this could worsen the existing physician shortage in the U.S.

“There is a doctor shortage in the U.S. right now. Every year, hundreds of doctors get H-1B visas to help fill those gaps,” Reichlin-Melnick wrote on X. “If hospitals had to pay an additional $100,000 fee, it's possible they would simply give up and not even try to fill positions.”

H-1B visas became a contentious issue in MAGA-world late last year, when Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy faced backlash from many members of Trump’s conservative base after they expressed support for the program.

Trump defended the program at the time, telling the New York Post in December that he has “always been in favor of the visas.” His wife, First Lady Melania Trump, was granted an H-1B visa in 1996 to work in the U.S. as a model. They met in 1998 and married in 2005.

The U.S. government grants 65,000 H-1B visas each year, with another 20,000 available for workers with an advanced degree from a U.S. institution.

Critics of the H-1B visa program say the eligible jobs are often entry-level rather than senior roles, and that companies can pay employees less by classifying jobs at lower skill levels, regardless of the worker’s experience, the Associated Press reports.