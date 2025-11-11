Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is no stranger to being fact-checked by reporters - but now, his statements are being reviewed and challenged by his own social media platform, according to a new report.

An artificial intelligence search tool on Truth Social — whose parent company is majority-owned by Trump — disputes many of the president’s claims, including on tariffs, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, The Bulwark reported.

In an attempt to test the tool’s impartiality, the outlet posed five questions, with the first being: “Do Trump’s Tariffs cost the American people money?”

“Yes,” the AI tool, which is powered by Perplexity, responded.

“Tariffs are taxes on imports that U.S. importers pay and largely pass on through higher prices, so the costs are borne mainly by American businesses and consumers,” it added.

open image in gallery The AI tool on President Donald Trump’s platform, Truth Social, was first rolled out for beta testing in August ( REUTERS )

The response stands in sharp contrast to the president’s rhetoric around tariffs. He has said that the levies “cost Americans nothing” and that other countries like China “probably will eat” the price hikes.

The Bulwark also asked whether Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” and “rigged” were correct.

“Courts, Trump’s own advisers, and official investigations found no evidence that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ or ‘stolen,’ despite his repeated claims,” the AI tool said, disputing one of the president’s ongoing claims.

The AI tool provided similar appraisals in response to questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, grocery prices and Trump’s involvement in ending foreign wars.

open image in gallery Perplexity, a three-year-old start-up, has strong financial backing from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and chip maker Nvidia ( AP )

The Bulwark’s test comes a few months after Truth Social debuted its AI search tool, which the platform began beta testing in August.

By partnering with Perplexity — one of the largest AI-powered search engines, which is backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and chip maker Nvidia— Truth Social said it aimed to “exponentially increase the amount of information available to its users.”

Shortly after the tool went live, Axios performed its own test. It posed a series of questions to the Truth Social AI tool, and to the public version of Perplexity. Then it compared the answers.

“In most cases, the responses were generally similar — but the sources linked to the answers were not,” Axios reported.

For example, on Truth Social’s AI tool, Fox News was the most cited source. Meanwhile, the public version of Perplexity returned answers with more diverse sources, including from Wikipedia, YouTube, Reddit and NPR.