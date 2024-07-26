Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Barack and Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris for president saying that there is “no doubt in our mind” that she has what it takes to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election and “deliver for the American people”.

Following days of speculation, the former first couple announced their hotly-awaited endorsement on Friday morning, with both the Obamas and Harris sharing a video on social media of a phone call between the trio in which they pledged their whole-hearted support for her campaign.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president is heard telling Harris in the call.

Harris, who is seen in the video, thanks them for their support.

“Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me,” she says.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” the former president said in a post on X.

“At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

In a joint statement, the former president and first lady said: “We agree with President Biden choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it.”

They added: “There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”

The endorsement from the top Democratic figures brings to an end days of speculation about their support for Harris.

Following Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, Democrats have flocked to throw their backing behind the vice president as the new Democratic party candidate.

While Harris earned endorsements from other senior figures including Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, the Obamas remained silent.