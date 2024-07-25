Elections 2024 live: Biden says US is at ‘inflection point’ as he backs Harris and warns about Trump in speech
Biden’s emotional family members looked on as he said he was passing the torch for the sake of democracy
President Joe Biden said he decided to “pass the torch to a new generation” for the sake of democracy and to “unite our nation” in his historic first speech since dropping out of the 2024 race.
In a heartfelt, reflective address to the nation on Wednesday night, the president said he still believes he should seek a second term but that “personal ambition” cannot stand in the way of democracy.
“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” he said. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.”
During his remarks, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris and – though not mentioning Donald Trump by name – warned the US is at an “inflection point” headed into the election.
Biden’s family members, including wife Jill, son Hunter, daughter Ashley and granddaughter Finnegan Biden, joined him in the Oval Office – and wiped away tears as they embraced each other afterwards.
His speech came as Harris continued on the campaign trail, with a speech at the biannual Zeta Phi Beta sorority national convention in Indianapolis.
Kamala Harris responds to Biden’s speech to nation
Kamala Harris has responded to Joe Biden’s speech to the nation thanking him for his “service” and “profound compassion”.
“President @JoeBiden has profound compassion for the people of our country. We are all deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation. Thank you, Mr. President,” she wrote.
Biden didn’t mention Trump by name in speech – but warned nation
In his address to the nation, Joe Biden stopped short of mentioning Donald Trump by name – but made several references to the former president’s time in office and the dangers of a potential second term.
He referenced the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and warned Americans that the nation is at an “inflection point” where voters must decide: “Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy.”
“You know, we’ve come so far since my inauguration. On that day, I told you as I stood in that winter — we are stood in a winter of peril and winter of possibilities. Peril and possibilities. We are in the group of, we were in the group of the worse pandemic in the century,” he said.
“The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. We came together as Americans. We got through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous and more secure.”
Later in the speech, Biden hinted toward his longtime Republican foe as he told Americans they must choose “the course of America’s future” and heaped praise on Kamala Harris.
“Now the choice is up to you, the American people. When you make that choice, remember the words of Benjamin Franklin hanging on my wall here in the Oval Office, alongside the busts of Dr. King and Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez,” he said.
“When Ben Franklin was asked, as he emerged from the convention going on, whether the founders have given America a monarchy or a republic, Franklin’s response was: “A republic, if you can keep it.” A republic, if you can keep it. Whether we keep our republic is now in your hands. My fellow Americans, it’s been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years.
“The great thing about America is, here kings and dictators do not rule — the people do. History is in your hands. The power’s in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. You just have to keep faith — keep the faith — and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there are simply nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. So let’s act together, preserve our democracy.”
Jill Biden shares handwritten letter thanking those ‘who always believed’
First Lady Jill Biden has shared a handwritten letter thanking those “who always believed” after her husband delivered his first address to the nation explaining why he had decided to “pass the torch” to Kamala Harris.
“To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude,” she said in the letter posted on X.
“Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala.
“Love, Jill”
Highlights from Biden’s Oval Office address:
Biden says he’s stepping aside ‘in the defense of democracy’:
– I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.
– I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.
– I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. I know there was a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.
Nation is at ‘inflection point,’ he warns:
– I’ve made it clear that I believe America is at an inflection point... We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy. In this moment, we can see those we disagree with not as enemies but as, I mean, fellow Americans — can we do that? Does character in public life still matter? I believe you know the answer to these questions because I know you the American people
Biden vows to continue job president over next six months as he speaks about his record in office:
– Over the next six months, I will be focused on doing my job as president. That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families, grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose. I will keep calling out hate and extremism, making it clear there is no place, no place in America for political violence or any violence ever, period. I’m going to keep speaking out to protect our kids from gun violence, our planet from climate crisis as an existential threat.
– Biden spoke about his record including his Cancer Moonshot program; support of Ukraine; work to end war in Gaza, bring hostages home and bring peace to Middle East; violent crime now being at a 50-year low; creating the “strongest economy in the world” with nearly 16 million new jobs; appointing the first Black woman to the Supreme Court; introducing burn pits legislation to help sick and dying veterans; introducing the first major gun safety law in 30 years; and lowering healthcare costs.
Biden pledges aim to implement Supreme Court reform before he leaves office:
– I’m going to call for Supreme Court reform because this is critical to our democracy — Supreme Court reform. You know, I will keep working to ensure American remains strong, secure and the leader of the free world.
President praises Kamala Harris:
– In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I’ve made my views known. I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.
Future of nation is now in Americans’ hands, he says:
– History is in your hands. The power’s in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. You just have to keep faith — keep the faith — and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there are simply nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. So let’s act together, preserve our democracy.
Trump slams Biden’s Oval Office address as ‘sooo bad!’
Donald Trump wasted no time in attacking Joe Biden’s Oval Office address, slamming the president as “barely understandable” and “a great embarrassment to America.”
Despite holding a campaign rally in North Carolina, which ended less than 30 minutes before the president’s address, Trump was quick to blast Biden on his social media platform Truth Social.
“Crooked Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!” he said of the address, which lasted roughly 10 minutes.
How Biden’s historic speech to the nation was a family affair
Joe Biden’s historic speech to the nation, where he spoke for the first time about his decision to drop out of the 2024 race, was very much a family affair.
The president’ loved ones joined him in the Oval Office, looking on as he delivered the address promising to “pass the torch” for the sake of “saving democracy”.
In the room was wife Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Biden, daughter Ashley Biden and her husband Howard Krein and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
During the final weeks of his campaign – while pressure was mounting from members of his own party, donors and public figures to drop out of the race – Jill and Hunter Biden had privately encouraged him to carry on, according to reports.
Following Wednesday night’s speech, the family members embraced Biden, many of them tearful.
Barack Obama thanks Biden for ‘lifetime of service to the American people’
Barack Obama has taken to social media to thank the President Joe Biden for “a lifetime of service to the American people” following his address to the nation on Wednesday night.
“’The sacred cause of this country is larger than any one of us.’ Joe Biden has stayed true to these words again and again over a lifetime of service to the American people. Thank you, @POTUS,” the former president said in a post on X.
Biden’s speech transcript: Read the president’s address to the nation in full
“My fellow Americans, I’m speaking to you tonight from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. In this sacred space, I’m surrounded by portraits of extraordinary American presidents. Thomas Jefferson wrote the immortal words that guide this nation. George Washington showed us presidents are not kings. Abraham Lincoln implored us to reject malice. Franklin Roosevelt inspired us to reject fear.
“I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title. I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me, it’s about you. Your families, your futures...”
Piers Morgan reacts to Biden’s speech saying he didn’t ‘pass the torch’ but his presidency was ‘torched by Democratic arsonists’
Piers Morgan has reacted to President Biden’s speech saying he didn’t “pass the torch” but his presidency was “torched by Democratic arsonists”.
“Joe Biden didn’t ’pass the torch’ to Kamala Harris as he so disingenuously claimed in his sad, uninspiring address tonight. He had his presidency & career torched by Democrat arsonists Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Clooney etc,” he said in a post on X following the address.
