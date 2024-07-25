✕ Close Biden says he’s ‘passing the torch’ in first speech since dropping out of 2024 race

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

President Joe Biden said he decided to “pass the torch to a new generation” for the sake of democracy and to “unite our nation” in his historic first speech since dropping out of the 2024 race.

In a heartfelt, reflective address to the nation on Wednesday night, the president said he still believes he should seek a second term but that “personal ambition” cannot stand in the way of democracy.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” he said. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.”

During his remarks, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris and – though not mentioning Donald Trump by name – warned the US is at an “inflection point” headed into the election.

Biden’s family members, including wife Jill, son Hunter, daughter Ashley and granddaughter Finnegan Biden, joined him in the Oval Office – and wiped away tears as they embraced each other afterwards.

His speech came as Harris continued on the campaign trail, with a speech at the biannual Zeta Phi Beta sorority national convention in Indianapolis.