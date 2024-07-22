Support truly

Following weeks of mounting pressure from within his own party, Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his choice to replace him on the ticket.

The move has left Harris as the clear frontrunner to become the Democratic presidential nominee, paving the way for her to take on Donald Trump in November.

Many high-profile Democrats have publicly endorsed Harris in the hours since the president announced he was stepping aside.

But there are a few notable exceptions.

Here’s your guide to which Democrats have endorsed Kamala Harris – and which haven’t:

Who is backing Kamala Harris for president?

Joe Biden

Minutes after announcing that he would be stepping down, Biden threw his support behind Harris.

Writing on X, he said: “I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ( REUTERS )

Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton issued a joint statement about an hour after Biden endorsed Harris, paying tribute to the president’s “extraordinary career of service,” before backing the vice president as the Democratic nominee.

“We are honoured to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” their statement read.

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect.”

Josh Shapiro

Josh Shapiro gave Harris his official backing on X on Sunday night. The Pennsylvania governor had long been considered a potential replacement for Biden should he step aside and is now seen as a frontrunner for Harris’ pick for running mate.

“I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades,” he wrote. “She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President.”

“The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency”.

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg ( Getty Images )

Pete Buttigieg backed Ms Harris in the early hours on Monday morning. The transportation secretary rose to prominence in 2020 when he became a frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primaries.

“Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as President,” he wrote on X.

“I will do all that I can to help her win this election to lead America forward as our next President”.

Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren has also confirmed her support for Harris, having previously said she would support the vice president topping the ticket if Biden dropped out.

Warren was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, placing third behind Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“When you’re up against a convicted felon, who better than a former prosecutor to take it straight to Donald Trump?” she said in a video statement on X.

“She’s ready to do this job, and she’s going to win”.

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom ( AP )

California Governor Gavin Newsom has long been rumored to be a potential Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 race.

But, he quickly ruled that out by backing Harris, calling her: “Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.”

“With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris,” he wrote on X.

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had also been touted as a potential candidate to replace Biden if he stood aside from the race.

In a post on X, she praised Biden but didn’t mention Harris.

“President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump,” she said.

“My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump”.

Despite not mentioning Harris in her public statement, Whitmer joined a campaign call for Harris on Sunday night, throwing her support behind the vice president as the presidential candidate, Politico reported. She has also previously ruled out running in 2024 if Biden dropped out of the race.

And who has not endorsed Harris?

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2008 ( Getty Images )

In a lengthy statement posted online, former president Barack Obama paid tribute to Biden as “a patriot of the highest order” – but stopped short of backing Harris for the top of the ticket.

Instead, he wrote: “I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times”.

Nancy Pelosi

Former House speaker and prominnt Democrat Nancy Pelosi has likewise remained silent on Harris.

She also paid tribute to Biden on X, calling him a “patriotic American who has always put our country first”.

“God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” she added, making no mention of the president’s choice to back his VP as nominee.

Bernie Sanders

Previous Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 ( Getty Images )

Bernie Sanders also paid tribute to Biden, calling him the “most pro-working class president in modern American history” but didn’t mention Harris.

The Vermont senator ran to become the Democratic presidential nominee in both 2016 and 2020, coming second both times.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done,” he wrote.