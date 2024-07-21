Kamala Harris plans to ‘win this nomination’ after Joe Biden endorses her for 2024 race: Live updates
President Biden says Kamala Harris has his ‘full support and endorsement’
Vice President Kamala Harris says she will seek the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 race.
“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” the vice president said.
Biden announced his decision to end his campaign just hours earlier.
“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement shared on X.
He then issued a second statement endorsing Harris: “I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”
The president is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19.
Biden’s decision comes after 37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers publicly called for the president to pass the torch to a different candidate. Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly also called on Biden to drop out in private.
Clintons endorse Kamala Harris
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have endorsed Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee.
“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons said in a statement.
“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term,” they continued. “He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution.”
“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her.”
JD Vance attacks Kamala Harris in social media post
Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, has already begun launching attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris as she prepares to seek the Democratic nomination.
“Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way,” Vance wrote on X. “Over the last four years she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries.”
“She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity--saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job,” he continued.
Does Kamala Harris have what it takes to beat Trump?
With Joe Biden’s stunning announcement that he would not seek re-election nearly one month after his troubling debate performance against Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as a surprisingly strong potential challenger to the ex-president.
Watch: Biden allies pay tribute to president as he suspends 2024 campaign
Kamala Harris says she plans to ‘win this nomination'
Vice President Kamala Harris has released her first statement since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” the vice president said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.”
The Democratic National Committee said they will announce the plan to name a new nominee in the coming days.
“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris continued.
Barack Obama praises Biden’s decision but does not endorse Harris
Former president Barack Obama praised President Joe Biden’s decision to “pass the torch” to another candidate ahead of November.
“I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life,” Obama said.
“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” he continued. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”
Obama had privately supported Biden dropping out of the race, according to media reports over the last week.
Read the former president’s full statement here:
Harris will have access to Biden’s campaign funds
President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor after dropping out of the 2024 race.
If Harris launches a presidential campaign, she will have access to Biden’s campaign funds. This is because they registered their campaign under both names, the Associated Press reports.
Donors also don’t have the right to a refund automatically, according to the AP. While some donors could sue, legal experts told the outlet they would almost certainly not succeed.
Trump super PAC begins airing anti-Harris ads
MAGA Inc., a Super PAC supporting Donald Trump, said they will begin airing an attack ad against Kamala Harris “ASAP” in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Watch the ad here:
How does replacing Biden actually work now that he’s dropped out of race?
Following weeks of pressure and speculation, Joe Biden announced in a letter on Sunday, July 21, that he would drop out of the race for the White House and was backing his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take his place.
Following a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27, when he appeared confused and frail, made several gaffes, and lost his train of thought, more than 30 Democratic lawmakers publicly called for him to end his candidacy in favor of a younger candidate. Senior voices behind the scenes – like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer – were said to be encouraging him to step aside.
Insiders had previously told The Independent that they believed there was “no question” Vice President Kamala Harris would receive the baton if and when Biden chose not to run in November.
How does replacing Biden actually work now that he’s dropped out of race?
The party’s nominee – who we now know will not be Joe Biden – will be officially chosen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago between 19 and 22 August
