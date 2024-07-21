✕ Close Biden announces he will ‘stand down’ from election to focus solely on Presidential duties

Vice President Kamala Harris says she will seek the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 race.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” the vice president said.

Biden announced his decision to end his campaign just hours earlier.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement shared on X.

He then issued a second statement endorsing Harris: “I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

The president is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19.

Biden’s decision comes after 37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers publicly called for the president to pass the torch to a different candidate. Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly also called on Biden to drop out in private.